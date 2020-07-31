Make Your Own DIY Rakhi Gift Hamper With These 10 Amazing Ideas!

Raksha Bandhan would be celebrated on Monday, 3rd August, 2020

One of our most beloved festivals of the year - Rakhi, is just around the corner. This year, Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan would be celebrated on Monday, 3rd August, 2020; and needless to say, preparations have begun in full swing. However, if for any reason you didn't get time to think of something special for your sibling, don't worry, as we have got you covered. You may have come across multiple gift packages and often wondered what it takes to make one on your own - the one that only has things you need. Well, this is the time to put your creativity to test. All you need is a basket (of course, you can refurbish and up-cycle the one that you got last Diwali). Or, there are many fruit vendors who sell cute wooden baskets too. Other than that, you need a glittery cloth or wrappers, some confetti (made with bits of colourful paper), some pouches and jars. You can use old glass jars or paint tin jars with cute motifs.





Moving to the contents inside, since it is your own custom Rakhi gift package, you have the freedom to add whatever you want: Here are some yummy ideas.





1. Dark chocolate bars.

2. Small jars of nuts, dried fruits and seeds for the health-conscious siblings.(Think: almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and prunes)





Rakhi 2020: A jar of nuts and seeds is a very healthy gifting idea

3. Coffee jars with coffee beans, or you can also pack in some quirky coffee mugs.





4.Home-made laddoos, barfi or khoya mithai go a long way to add that traditional vibe to the festival we all love.





Raksha Bandhan 2020: You can also pack in some home-made ladoos

5. Smalls jars or tins of chocolate popcorn for some fusion fun.





6. Peri-peri fox nuts or home-made namak pare could also be a nice savoury addition to the mix. Here's how you can make peri-peri masala at home and a recipe of delish namak pare.





7. A box of tea if your sibling happens to be a tea-lover.





8. Tiny pouches of spices. It is said that spices could help combat seasonal flu and infections, so this could turn out to be a great idea.





9. Fresh condiments like pesto or hummus to give your gift package a gourmet spin.





10. A box of brownies or chocolate-dipped strawberries, because nobody minds an extra dose of chocolate





Here's wishing you all a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!







