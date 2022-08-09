The much-awaited festival of Raksha Bandhan is finally here! This year, Raksha Bandhan is falling on the 11th of August, 2022. With many people travelling around to visit their siblings, it is only natural to expect guests in our house. What is the best way to treat your siblings on this special day? With food of course! If you have been wondering what to make for your loved ones this Raksha Bandhan, then we have a special veg thali you can prepare at home. This full-course meal comes with three main course dishes, a bowl of rice, roti, raita and dessert!











Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2022: 5 Easy Snacks To Make On The Day





Raksha Bandhan 2022: 7 Dishes To Make The Perfect Veg Thali For Rakhi

1. Dal Makhani







Creamy, luscious and velvety, this classic dal always finds a special place in every festival. Preparing dal makhani is not that tough, all you need to do is let the dal absorb all the aromatic spices and garnish it with cream to give it a smooth texture.











Click here for the full recipe of Dal Makhani.

2. Kadhai Paneer







Famous in all dhabas, the kadhai paneer is one tantalising gravy that is known for its hot and spicy flavours. The paneer is bathed in a masaledaar tomato-onion gravy and seasoned with whole spices that give its signature taste.











Click here for the full recipe of Kadhai Paneer.

3. Gobhi Masaledaar







This rendition of gobhi ki sabzi shall make for the perfect fit for this festive thali! The masaledaar gobhi is cooked in a variety of spices to give a flavourful dish that goes well with dal. Dunk your masaledaar gobhi in dal makhani and you will love it!











Click here for the full recipe of Gobhi Masaledaar.





4. Jeera Rice







Rather than serving plain steamed rice, elevate your meal with jeera rice. This decadent side dish shall be ready in no time! Just add jeera tadka to rice and you are good to go.











Click here for the full recipe of Jeera Rice.





5. Kheere Ka Raita







Any meal is incomplete without wholesome and delicious raita! Make this creamy and refreshing kheere ka raita for your thali and wow your guests with the delicious flavours it offers. This raita can be prepared in just 15 minutes.











Click here for the full recipe of Kheere Ka Raita.





6. Tandoori Roti







You don't need a tandoor to make tandoori roti at home! This leavened flatbread will bring together your thali with its soft and crispy texture. The tandoori roti shall enhance the flavours of gravies in your thali.











Click here for the full recipe of Tandoori Roti.

7. Phirni







No thali is incomplete without dessert, especially when it is a special thali for Raksha Bandhan. Phirni shall fit perfectly with this sumptuous thali as it tastes amazing and it is quite easy to make! Just boil the rice in milk and sugar till you reach the ideal consistency.











Click here for the full recipe of Phirni.











Try out this special veg thali and let us know in the comments section how you liked it!





Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!