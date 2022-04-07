The Muslim community across the globe is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan. Also referred to as Ramzan, it started on April 2, 2022, and will end on May 2, 2022. During this month, people observe fast throughout the day and breaks it with evening prayer, followed by Iftar. A quintessential day during Ramzan starts before sunrise with a meal called Sehri (or Suhoor); and with sunset they break the fast. This is why health experts suggest loading up on healthy nutrients during Sehri and Iftaar to keep up the energy throughout the day. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, one needs to include enough fluid, carbs, fibre and other essential nutrients in their diet. "These in result will help you without food and water for about 12 hours in a day," she added.





Also Read: This Moong Dal Kiwi Coconut Soup Will Boost Immunity And Aid Weight Loss

Considering this, we bring a simple and healthy dish that is not only easy to make but can also be prepared in 15 to 20 minutes. Besides, it tastes super delicious too. It is the hearty dal soup. Dal soup is a common recipe in several household. It makes a perfect quick meal for the days we look for something light and filling. That's not all. It also provides you adequate amount of protein, fibre and essential minerals. Now that you got to know about the goodness of dal soup, how about making it at home?! Here's a quick and easy recipe for dal soup shared by Chef Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel (named Ananya Banerjee). Let's take a look.

Ramzan 2022 Recipe: How To Make Protein-Rich Dal Soup For Iftar:

Heat butter in a pan and add jeera to it.

Add chopped onions and saute until translucent in colour.

Add chopped carrots and masool dal and saute everything together.

Add black pepper, salt and veg stock powder and saute.

Add water and cook until the dal is boiled completely.

Transfer the dal in a mixer grinder and blend.

Cook the blended dal in pan and add some black pepper powder.

Serve it hot with toasted breads by the side.

Watch The Complete Dal Soup Recipe Here:

Also Read: How To Make Quick 10-Minute Moong Dal Soup For Immunity And Weight Loss











Happy Ramadan 2022, everyone!