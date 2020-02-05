Weight Loss Recipe: This 5 Min Dal Soup Is An Ultimate Dinner After A Long Tiring Day

Masoor dal is an essential ingredient for weight management

Have you ever felt like skipping dinner just to avoid cooking after a long tiring day? Surely, most of you have felt so, especially the ones staying away from home. As a result some decide to skip the dinner and others order-in food. None of the two are healthy anyway. Skipping meals can never be a good option as it slows down our metabolism, causing weight gain or making it harder to lose weight. Instead you can try preparing dinner which is healthy and easy to prepare.





We bring you one such easy and super nutritious recipe, which is not only easy to prepare, but also helps in weight management and keeping a check on heart health. And it is called Green Masoor Daal Soup. All you need is a cup of masoor dal, one cup spinach and some salt, butter and pepper.





Masoor dal, also known as red lentil, is power-packed with nutrients. A mere cup of masoor dal has 230 calories, 16 grams of dietary fibre, 18 grams of proteins and 6.6 grams of iron, as per the USDA nutrition data. Due to its large portion of dietary fibre, this dal helps to stabilise blood sugar and may effectively lower the amount of cholesterol in the body, which will further reduce any heart disease risk. It is also an essential ingredient for weight management, due to its perfect amount of carbs and lower amount of fat. USDA data says one cup masoor dal has 40 grams carbohydrate and only 0.8 gram of fat. One cup of masoor dal is sufficient to provide our body all the essential vitamins, proteins and other nutrients.

Again, spinach is an immensely nutritious and versatile vegetable, which is easy to include in our diet. According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Dutta, "Spinach is loaded with vitamis, magnesium, calcium and iron, whereas it is low in calories, carbs and fat. So spinach can be a good choice for the people trying to lose weight or maintain their calorie intake."











Here's The Recipe For Green Masool Daal Soup:

Cooking Time: 5 minutes





Serves: 1





Ingredients:





Masoor dal- 1 cup





Spinach- 1 cup





Butter- 1 teaspoon





Salt- 1 teaspoon





Black salt- as per taste





Lime juice- as per taste





Black pepper- as per taste





Preparation:





Wash the dal and spinach well. Please note: Never chop the spinach before washing, as it might lead to loss of water soluble vitamins.





Put the dal and spinach in pressure cooker.





Add salt and one cup water and close the lid. Give two whistles.





Pour it in a serving bowl and add butter, pepper, black salt and lime juice to it.





Have the soup piping hot and give yourself a nutrition-loaded dinner treat!



















