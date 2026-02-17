Bengaluru might be known today for its tech parks and start-ups, but its food story began much earlier in tiny tiffin rooms, old cafes and family-run restaurants that have been around for decades. These places are more than just restaurants - they're a part of the city's memories. They've served generations of students, artists, office workers and early risers, each visit carrying a bit of the city's tradition with it. If you want to experience Bengaluru the way it once was, these timeless food spots definitely deserve a place on your list.





Iconic Old Restaurants In Bengaluru You Must Try

1. Central Tiffin Room (CTR), Malleshwaram

Founded in the 1920s, CTR is one of Bengaluru's most loved breakfast spots and is famed for its benne masala dosa, often considered the gold standard in the city. The dosa arrives crisp, browned evenly, and generously buttered, served with classic chutneys. Regulars return for its consistent flavours and old-school ambience, complete with wooden tables and a bustling morning crowd.



2. Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR), Lalbagh Road

Established in 1924, MTR is a pillar of Bengaluru's culinary heritage and the birthplace of the famous rava idli, created during wartime rice shortages. Over the decades, it has become synonymous with hearty South Indian fare, from fluffy idlis and crisp dosas to strong filter coffee and bisibele bath. Despite evolving times, the restaurant retains its vintage decor, tilework, and unwavering commitment to quality.

3. Mahalakshmi Tiffin Room, Gandhi Bazaar

Dating back to the late 1920s-30s, this modest eatery still buzzes with early-morning crowds drawn to its benne dosas and crisp vadas. The food is simple, flavourful, and served without fuss, just the way generations have enjoyed it. Nestled along DVG Road, it continues to offer comforting tiffin staples that embody the charm of old Bengaluru.

4. Lakeview Milk Bar, MG Road

Founded in 1930, Lakeview Milk Bar began as an ice-cream parlour and remains one of the city's most nostalgic dessert destinations. Its retro charm is intact, from tall sundaes and milkshakes to late-night scoops that draw families, couples, and students. The ambience transports visitors back in time, making every visit feel like a slice of Bengaluru's past.



5. Shivaji Military Hotel, Jayanagar

Tracing its origins to the 1930s, Shivaji Military Hotel is a legend in Bengaluru's non-vegetarian food scene. The restaurant is best known for its robustly spiced dishes and iconic donne biryani served in leaf bowls. With flavours that pack a punch and recipes passed through generations, this eatery holds a special place among lovers of traditional military cuisine.

6. Vidyarthi Bhavan, Basavanagudi

Opened in 1943 to serve students in the area, Vidyarthi Bhavan has grown into a city-wide sensation. Its crisp masala dosas, served with a unique chutney, continue to draw long queues every morning. The retro interiors and bustling atmosphere retain their old-world charm, making the experience as iconic as the food itself.



7. Koshy's, St. Mark's Road

An institution since the 1940s, Koshy's has been frequented by everyone from artists and journalists to global leaders. Known for its mutton cutlets, fish and chips, appams, and tea, the eatery blends European cafeinfluences with Bengaluru's heritage. Its loyal patrons return for its comfort dishes and unmistakable vintage character.

8. Brahmin's Coffee Bar, Shankarapuram

Since its establishment in 1965, Brahmin's Coffee Bar has served some of the city's best idlis and vadas accompanied by a generous helping of coconut chutney. Simple, satisfying, and soulful, the food here has remained consistent through the decades. Its aromatic filter coffee is another reason visitors keep coming back.

9. Airlines Hotel, Lavelle Road

Established in 1968, this open-air eatery is an oasis in the middle of the city, surrounded by tall trees and a relaxed atmosphere. Known for set dosas, upma, and coffee, it has been a beloved meeting spot for decades. Whether for breakfast or a casual catch-up, Airlines Hotel offers old Bengaluru charm in every cup and plate.





10. The Only Place, Museum Road

Founded in 1965, The Only Place is one of Bengaluru's earliest steakhouses and a long-time favourite for Western dishes. With classics like steaks, pies, and roasts, it retains its cosy charm while drawing loyal patrons year after year. It reflects the city's cosmopolitan evolution while still holding on to its heritage.





Together, these restaurants offer a delicious journey through Bengaluru's past, reminding us why its culinary heritage remains truly unforgettable.