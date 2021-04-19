The holy month of Ramadan is here. Muslims across the world are celebrating the month with utmost dedication. In India, Ramadan began on April 12, 2021 and will end on May 12, 2021. Said to be the most pious month of the year, people fast throughout the day (from sunrise to sunset) without food and water. They break the fast after evening prayer with a special meal called 'iftaar'. Friends and families come together and enjoy a grand meal. While iftaar spread includes different types of chaat, fruits, pakodas, samosas, sherbet etc, what remains of utmost importance is khajoor (dates). It is said the first food people eat to break the fast is khajoor. Legend has it, Prophet Muhammad broke fast with three dates and water; since then, dates hold a great significance in an iftaar spread.

Considering this, we bring you a special recipe that will not only add dates to the meal, but bring along some uniqueness. It is a date halwa recipe - a rich, decadent halwa made with sweet and chewy dates. Sounds delicious, right? This halwa has a nutty, earthy taste that strike a chord with everyone on a dining table.

Also Read: Ramadan 2021: Ran Out Of Rooh Afza? Make It At Home With This DIY Rose Sherbet Recipe

Ramadan 2021: How To Make Dates Halwa | Khajoor Halwa Recipe:

All you need to make dates halwa are ghee, cashew nuts, dates, sugar, milk and cardamom powder. Let's get into the recipe.

1. Heat a pan and add some ghee to it.

2. Add cashew nuts and fry. Keep aside.

3. Add dates in the same kadhai, along with milk, and cook till it turns soft and mushy. Grind the mixture.

4. Add fried cashews, ghee, sugar on the paste and mix everything well.

5. Cook till it thickens and add cardamom powder to it.

6. Transfer to a bowl and let it set.

7. Now cut the halwa into desired shapes and sizes and serve.

For more such unique dates recipes, click here.

Watch the complete video of dates halwa in the header.

