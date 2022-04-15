We are well into the holy month of Ramzan. With almost half the days done, the festive spirit is still going strong within the community. While it is the time for prayers and devotion, one can also look forward to snack time post the fast to make it a delicious affair. For the unversed, people abstain from all kinds of food and drinks during Ramzan. The only eating period during this festival is before sunrise (known as the 'Sehri') and after sunset (known as 'Iftar'). From enriching vegetarian dishes to the rich and robust non-veg delicacies, 'Iftar' is also a time to reward oneself after a day full of fasting. Keeping this in mind, we bring for you another delicious chicken recipe that can be the newest entrant into your Iftar menu and it's called - Green Tikka Tenders.





Iftar dishes are rich and delicious.

Chicken tenders, also known as chicken fingers, are a famous entrée dish enjoyed with sauces and dips. This green tikka tenders recipe reimagines the classic dish and makes it much more desi. With ginger, garlic and dhaniya-pudina ruling the flavour profile in the recipe, the dish feels much closer to home and almost like an Indian version of the classic American chicken tenders. Juicy strips of chicken are marinated in a spicy mix and then coated in an egg wash, with some bread crumbs or popcorn kernels. The result is soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside chicken tenders that are a treat for our taste buds! Give it a try, follow the recipe given below.

How To Make Green Tikka Tenders l Green Chicken Tikka Tenders Recipe

Chicken tenders are usually made with chicken strips ideally from chicken breast meat. For the marinade, prepare a mix of ginger-garlic, salt, and pepper and add in other masalas. Bring it to a semi-liquidy consistency so it can coat the chicken strips evenly. Let this sit for at least 30 mins. Dip the marinated chicken strips in a flour mix, egg wash, and then the breadcrumbs respectively. Coat all chicken pieces evenly and fry until golden brown. Serve with a sauce of your choice or create a soothing curd dip to pair with the green tikka tenders.





