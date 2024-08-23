Monsoon showers surely bring respite from the heat, but it's also a time when infections are at their peak. The humid weather creates a perfect environment for bacteria and pathogens to multiply, leading to an increase in infections. The good news is you can keep them at bay by incorporating spices such as black pepper (kali mirch) into your diet. Black pepper is commonly used as a flavour enhancer, but you'll be amazed to know that it has incredible health benefits to offer, especially during the monsoon. Consuming this spice on a regular basis can be a game-changer for your immunity, digestive health, and more. Without further ado, let's dive straight into the benefits:

Here Are 4 Health Benefits Of Black Pepper That You Should Know:

1. Strengthens Your Immune System

During monsoon, our immunity tends to weaken as we are exposed to harmful bacteria in the air. This is why it's important to take the necessary steps to strengthen it. By incorporating black pepper into your diet, you can achieve this effortlessly. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), black pepper is antibacterial in nature and rich in antioxidants, making it great for boosting immunity.

2. Keeps Cold And Cough At Bay

Catching a cold or cough is quite common during the monsoon season. But by consuming black pepper, you're less likely to fall sick. The antibacterial properties present in the spice are what make it so great for our respiratory health. So, if you wish to stay fit and healthy, ensure you incorporate black pepper into your diet.

3. Enhances Nutrient Absorption

Did you know consuming black pepper can also aid in better nutrient absorption? Yes, you heard that right! Black pepper contains a compound called piperine, which is known to improve the absorption of essential vitamins and minerals from the food.

4. Good For Digestive Health

Another reason to include black pepper in your monsoon diet is that it is great for your digestive health. Let's be honest, no one likes the uncomfortable feeling of an upset stomach and experiencing issues like bloating, gas, and acidity. As per the NIH, black pepper increases the secretion of hydrochloric acid, which is essential for keeping your digestive system functioning properly.

How To Incorporate Black Pepper Into Your Diet?

There are several exciting ways you can incorporate black pepper into your diet. Sprinkle it on your soups, add it to your milk, make herbal tea, or detox water - the possibilities are endless. You can also add it to your cup of chai. Not only will it make it super healthy, but it will also give it a distinct flavour. Feel free to add a sprinkle of black pepper powder to any other beverages such as nimbu paani or shikanji. Don't hesitate to add some to your sabzis and curries as well.

Black pepper possesses remarkable health benefits. Incorporate this wonder spice into your monsoon diet and keep infections at bay.