5 Rava-Based South Indian Breakfast Recipes We All Love

South Indian Breakfast Recipes: There are many rava-based recipes you can try at home

Highlights Rava is also called sooji

Rava has good amounts of fibre and protein

Rava is very easy to work with

Fans of south Indian food are now spread across the country and abroad. From push carts to big ticket restaurants, you would find these fans everywhere, travelling lengths and breadths to tuck into their favourite vada, upma, rasam, dosa, appam and more. The wide extensive range of south Indian food has fascinated foodies from across generations. The ingredients too are worth a mention. Take for instance, rava or sooji, the superfood is used to make a variety of South Indian delicacies and often considered a healthier variety than the traditional rice batter. Here are 5 Rava-based south Indian breakfast recipes we cannot get enough of.







1. Instant Rava Dosa





Dosa is a crispy pancake or crepe like dish made with fermented rice batter. The fermenting process may take hours, if you do not have that amount of time, you can try this instant recipe for crispy and yummy rava dosa.





(Also Read: Mysore Masala Dosa Recipe: The Buttery And Fiery Version Of Masala Dosa You Can't Refuse )







2. Rava Upma

This thick, porridge like breakfast dish is often considered one of the healthiest Indian breakfasts ever, since kit does not use any oil. This rava upma packs the goodness of semolina, vegetables like carrots and peas and grated coconut.





(Also Read: Indian Breakfast Recipes: 5 Upma Recipes To Try At Home In 30 Minutes)





South Indian Breakfast: Upma is a thick, porridge like breakfast dish is often considered very healthy



3. Masala Rava Idli





It is feisty, yummy and oh-so-healthy, these masala rava idli will and the much needed edge to your banal breakfast. Soft, fluffy and flavourful, these idlis go best with sambhar, coconut chutney and tomato chutney.







4. Onion Rava Dosa





Why have plain rava dosa, when you can spruce it up with a spicy onion filling. This crispy, wholesome dosa has indulgence written all over it. Onion rava dosa makes the best pair with sambhar.







5. Instant Rava Uttapam





Uttapam, is again a loaded pancake like dish. It is slightly thicker than dosa., unlike dosa it is not rolled up. It usually has a mix of vegetables embossed on it and with this rava uttapam recipe, you would be making the dish again, and again.







Try these recipes and let us know how you liked it.







