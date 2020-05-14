We Dug Out Dhaba Restaurant's Famous Highway Chicken Tikka Recipe - Let The Drooling Begin!

To make this highway chicken tikka recipe, you would need a handful of basic ingredients

It is the age of progressive and fusion dishes, and while we are all for food innovation, it is hard to replace the love we share for classics like chicken tikka. The rustic flavours, texture and the sheer decadent quality about the dish are hard to replicate, but what if we told you that we have a recipe which could bring you close. Yes, you heard us. This Highway Chicken Tikka recipe by one of India's popular North Indian restaurant 'Dhaba' is prefect for days you are craving smoky and succulent chicken tikka and cannot step out to have some due to lockdown ( sigh!)





Recipe Video: Highway Style Chicken Tikka







To make this highway chicken tikka recipe, you would need a handful of basic ingredients like boneless chicken, yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, red chilly powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder, melted butter, salt and coriander leaves for garnish Make sure you marinate the chicken well before you put it in tandoor. The secret to best chicken tikka lies in its marination. If you do not have a tandoor at home, you can also bake the tikka. Preheat the oven at 240°C for at least 15 minutes. Bake the chicken pieces for 15 minutes until fully done. Try making this scrummy chicken tikka at home today and pair it with mint chutney and sliced onions for best experience. There, we saw you slurping. So what are you waiting for? Here's the step-by-step written recipe and ingredients.

PREP TIME: 15 minutes COOK TIME: 20 minutes SERVES: 3 servings





Ingredients:



450 gm boneless chicken

1 tbsp thick yoghurt

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1 green chilli

½ tsp chilli powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp coriander powder

4 tbsp Melted Butter

Salt to taste

Coriander, for garnishing





METHOD:





1. Marinate the pieces of chicken with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, chili powder, garam masala powder, coriander powder and salt.

2. Make sure the marinade is spread all over the chicken.

3. Insert the skewer into the pieces of chicken.

4. Pour sufficient, melted butter over the chicken pieces.

5. Add this into the tandoor for 10-15 minutes.

6. Take it out onto the plate.

7. Garnish with fresh coriander.







