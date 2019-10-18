Recipe Video: Make Keto Peanut Butter Cookies In Just 15 Minutes

Make keto-friendly cookies with this recipe

Highlights Here is a recipe to make keto cookies that you can eat anytime, anywhere.

These cookies are made with weight loss-friendly peanut butter.

You can make these keto peanut butter cookies in just 15 minutes.

Cookies can seamlessly double up as an accompaniment to morning or evening tea, and a sweet dessert after meals. Cookies are also the perfect option to serve at high-tea or sun-downer parties. It's only wise to know how to make delicious cookies at home and abstain from consuming store-bought biscuits. If you are following a keto diet, it's no excuse to excuse yourself from relishing this delight. Here is a recipe to make keto cookies that you can eat anytime, anywhere. Cookies are a versatile food that can be made in any flavour you like. Giving a healthy spin, this recipe shows you how to make cookies with peanut butter.





(Also Read: Here Are 8 Best Healthy Cookie Recipes)





Peanut butter is not just delicious, it is also super healthy and weight-loss friendly. Don't we just love peanut butter on our bread toast? This is just another (better) way to enjoy incredibly tasty and healthy peanut butter in your cookies. The addition of eggs in the recipe enhances the protein value of the cookies. Also, try to use natural sweeteners like honey, dates, stevia etc. to make these healthy cookies and take a break from refined white sugar.





Vanilla extract, cinnamon powder and grated ginger are also added to bring in a variety of flavours. The best part is that these cookies can be made in just 15 minutes! We are sure you'll love these cookies and make them your regular tea-time treat. This recipe is shared by food vlogger Sahil Makhija through a video posted on his YouTube channel ‘Headbanger's Kitchen'.

Watch the recipe of keto peanut butter cookies here –





(Also Read: These Keto Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Sure To Leave You Craving For More)



















