Eggless Baking: 4 Amazing Eggless Cookie Recipes To Try

Eggless cooking has caught on in a big way around the world. While eggs remain essential ingredients, at least while baking, a growing class of vegans and vegetarians want their food devoid of egg. There are now YouTube channels and blogs dedicated to eggless cooking with chefs advising vegans and vegetarians about how to prepare popular baked goods like cakes, cupcakes and cookies without using eggs, and with the same taste that the desserts with egg have. Most traditional bakery goodies contain whole eggs and for the longest time they were considered essential for binding the ingredients of the batter together. As the batter containing egg heats up, the protein in the egg turns gelatinous and this helps in giving strength and structure to the finished product. Additionally, the water in whole eggs also acts as leavening agent while baking.





The presence or absence of eggs in a cookie recipe won't make a difference to the taste, but the texture can be expected to change quite a bit. You may choose to use other binding and leavening agents to make your cookies moist without adding eggs. Cooking and baking without eggs takes some experimentation and if you have to eliminate eggs from your diet due to medical or other reasons, you may have to do some research and trial and error to get the texture you want.





Eggless Cooking: Here are a few eggless cookie recipes to help you get started:

Butter cookies are the best when they are rich, light and crumbly. These eggless cookies are super easy to make and you can bake a large batch and impress your guests by telling them that they're eggless.





Eggless butter cookies (Representational Image)

Looking for cookies that are healthy, delicious and don't contain eggs? What if we were to tell you that you can easily prepare them at home? This recipe uses whole wheat flour or aata that is rich in fibre and protein, along with walnuts that are rich in healthy fats and protein. These cookies are loaded with plant protein and will be especially favourable to you if you're on a diet.





This is another recipe that health freaks are likely to go gaga over. Oatmeal is the grain of choice for those who need healthy grain alternatives to refined flours, not just because it's rich in complex carbs, but also because it contains ample protein.





Who doesn't like a chocolate chip cookie? It's something that no one can resist. These eggless chocolate chip cookies are made without egg so they may not be as soft as the original ones, but you can tweak the recipe to accommodate a suitable replacement for the eggs.





Eggless chocolate chip cookies (Representational Image)

Baking cookies can be a fun activity to do with your kids or family members. Make sure you have all the required measuring equipment as baking requires you to use precisely measured ingredients.







