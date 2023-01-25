India celebrates Republic Day every year on January 26. As we are getting ready to ring in the 74th Republic Day, we can't help but feel proud of all that our nation has accomplished over the years. On this day, markets are filled with tricolour flags and there are parades all across the country. Another factor that makes this day even more memorable is that you can be with your friends and family and enjoy some delicious food. Considering this, here we have curated a list of 5 delicious tricolour recipes that are ideal to celebrate the occasion of Republic Day. Take a look.





Here're 5 Delicious Tricolour Recipes You Must Try This Republic Day:

1. Tiranga Paneer Tikka (Our Recommendation)

Soft and succulent pieces of paneer are marinated with three different types of marination. They are then set on skewers and cooked in a tandoor. Serve it with mint chutney and masala lachha onions. Click here for the recipe of Tiranga Paneer Tikka.

2. Tricoloured Vegetable Crystal Dumplings

These tiranga dumplings are stuffed with water chestnuts, asparagus, carrot, black fungus, and steamed to perfection. They taste best when served with fragrant red chilli sauce and black pepper. Click here for the recipe of Tricoloured Vegetable Crystal Dumplings.

3. Tiranga Masala Bhaat

Another recipe that you must try this Republic Day is this tiranga masala bhaat. Carrot, spinach and curd rice are assembled together to resemble the colours of the flag. Top it with beaten curd, a rolled papad and fresh coriander leaves. Click here for the recipe of Tiranga Masala Bhaat.

4. Tiranga Mousse Cupcakes

Cupcakes are one of the most loved desserts, and what better way to innovate with them than by making them tricolour? These cupcakes are topped with cream cheese and whipped cream swirls. Kiwi puree, saffron and carrot help enhance their flavour. Click here for the recipe of Tiranga Mousse Cupcakes.

5. Tricolour Idli

Give your regular idli a spin with these tricolour ones. Made with a combination of spinach and carrot puree, these idlis are super light and fluffy. Pair them with a bowl of piping hot sambar and coconut chutney. Click here for the recipe of Tricolour Idli.











Try these recipes at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.





Happy Republic Day 2023!

