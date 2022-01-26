India celebrates Republic Day every year on January 26. The day's highlights include flag hoisting ceremonies, parades across the country, and, of course, the parade on Rajpath in New Delhi. However, why not make this day even more memorable by adding some mouth-watering delicacies to your January 26 to-do list? So, while you are watching the parade in New Delhi on TV, tuck into these delectable tricolour snacks to set the tone for the festivities and satisfy your inner gourmet. Here are 7 snack recipes that borrow inspiration from the colours of our national flag:





Also Read: Republic Day 2022: 5 Mouth-Watering Halwa Recipes To Celebrate The Occasion

1) Tricolour Chicken Dumplings





It's really difficult to say no to dumplings. Not only are they high on the taste quotient, but they are also easy to make as well. These tricolour chicken dumplings can be made in just 30 minutes. The filling is made with finely chopped vegetables. The outer cover is a combination of three colours – saffron from the carrots, green from the spinach and white from the refined flour.

2) Tricolour Pasta





On Republic Day, give your pasta a creative spin with a tricolour look. By using vegetables such as carrots, broccoli, and white pasta, you can make your tricolour snack ready in no time.

3) Tricolour Salad





If you want to celebrate Republic Day and yet have your clean eating habits going hand in hand, this tricolour salad is for you. This healthy assortment of vegetables includes carrots, green papaya and cucumbers that resemble the three different colours of the national flag.





4) Tricolour Seekh Kebab





Whether we happen to be guests at an event or the ones hosting the party, kebabs are quintessential in our menu. These tricolour seekh kebabs are packed with a host of spices and a great option to treat your hunger pangs.





5) Tricolour Pinwheel Bites





These are small sandwiches curled up in a roll filled with ketchup and mild spices. If you have kids at home, rustle up this dish for them and make their Republic Day memorable.





6) Tricolour Finger Toastie





Tricolour finger toastie is like a beautiful makeover that you can give to your regular style of preparing toastie. This recipe hardly takes 15 minutes and is enjoyed by everyone.

7) Tricolour Cottage Cheese Skewers





Celebrate Republic Day with these tricolour cottage cheese skewers. For this, you've got to use three different types of marinades for the paneer cubes lined up in different skewers. It tastes great and looks gorgeous too.





Set the tone for the celebrations with these dishes and have a great Republic Day.