Revealed: This Nut Is One Of The Best Anti-Ageing Foods For Those In Their 40s

Ageing is a natural process and while no human can reverse it, you can, however, delay its onset and also make the signs less evident. It is imperative for those in their forties to follow a healthy, balanced diet. Eating foods rich in antioxidants may help rev up your immunity, and boost your skin and overall health, naturally. Antioxidants help prevent free radical activity. Free radicals are natural by-products of chemical processes that take place in our body. These unpaired electrons cause oxidative stress in body and take a toll on our immunity, which may also cause our skin to sag and turn wrinkly.





There are plenty of fruits and vegetables that brim with antioxidants; for instance, spinach, blueberry and bell peppers. These foods happen to be enriched with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. They are also helpful in keeping your skin hydrated and firm. In a bid to make our diet rich in veggies and fruits, we often forget many other essential foods. Nuts, for instance, could do wonders to delay ageing.





According to experts, nuts are immensely healthy and versatile. In an article carried by the Healthline, nuts, especially almonds are a great source of vitamin E which may help in repairing skin tissue. However, one must practise moderation while consuming nuts as a lot of them tend to have slightly high fat content. Here are some other benefits of almonds.

Almonds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids that are good for heart.

The omega-3 fatty acids also help sharpen brain.

Almonds also have sleep-inducing ability. If you are troubled by your erratic sleeping pattern, you may consider including almonds in your diet.

They also help lower blood sugar levels and blood cholesterol levels.

The fibre content present in almonds could also promote weight loss.

So almonds don't just delay signs of ageing, they are also a must-include food in your diet for overall health and wellness.







