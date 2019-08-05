Review: 1 Oak's Revamped Menu Is Ideal For Your 'Budget-Friendly' Foodie Weekends

The new menu at 1 Oak is brimming with crowd-pullerdishes

1 Oak, one of South Delhi's popular foodie destinations, is back with a revamped menu. From sushi, dumplings, salads to pasta and pizza, the new menu at 1 Oak is brimming with crowd-puller dishes at pocket-friendly prices. Nestled in the lush locales of Defence Colony, the sprawling restaurant is spread in two levels. The first level has the lounge and bar, the swanky terrace space overlooks the Moolchand Flyover. The vicinity ensures that 1 Oak sees an interesting mix of crowd at all times. From college kids, to office going crowd, 1 Oak has an enviable line-up of patrons. But does the new menu impress? Let's find out.





Nestled in the lush locales of Defence Colony, the sprawling restaurant is spread in two levels.

The new menu is a mix of scrumptious cuisines ranging from Japanese, Lebanese, Thai and Chinese. We started with hummus pita and grilled mushrooms. Creamy hummus, topped with grilled mushrooms and olive oil is an interesting take on the Mediterranean classic.

Hummus, pita and grilled mushrooms





Next in line were the Instagram-friendly spice roasted chicken dumplings. The juicy roasted chicken tucked inside ruby red beetroot sheet makes for an impressive treat too.





Spicy chicken dumplings





We wish we could say the same about the spinach and feta phylo wraps; there is something about the filling that doesn't connect. We were expecting it to be a bit creamier, and well, a lot more feta cheese.





Their range of Maki sushi is a delight. We went for the spicy salmon roll and were thoroughly in awe of the textures and flavours here. The spicy salmon filling, rolled up in rice and maki, delicately topped with salmon, spicy mayo and tamari sauce made for a delicious affair. Spicy food lovers can also try their Sriracha chicken wings- spicy Thai-style chicken wings, tossed in hot sauce is all things eclectic and toothsome.





Sriracha chicken wings





Salmon fans should definitely try their pan seared salmon served with broccoli and parsley potatoes. The melt-in-mouth salmon makes the most sensational pair with crunchy broccoli. We loved their penne arabiatta too. It is saucy, generously portioned and oh-so flavourful!





What disappointed us a wee bit was the pepper chicken. The grilled chicken breast was hard to cut into, while we loved the black peppercorn sauce, the mashed potatoes were not as buttery as we expected.





Moving on to desserts, you have to try their Nutella cheesecake- smooth textured, hazelnut cheesecake topped with chocolate ganache. Chocolate lovers, this is the ultimate indulgence you have been looking for! Another chocolate-y marvel we tried here was the sizzling fudgy brownie. This moist and fudgy chocolate brownie topped with caramel sauce, served with vanilla ice-cream served as an ideal finale for us at 1 Oak.











Where: Moolchand Flyover Complex, Defence Colony, New Delhi





Cost For Two: INR 1,500









