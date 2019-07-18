Review: Tappa's Contemporary Take On Indian Food Is Sure To Tug At Your Heart Strings

The innovative dining hub explores the diversity of cultures and combines eclectic flavours

Aerocity is brimming with places that suit people of all palates and preferences. One of the latest entrants in the upscale lanes of Delhi's culinary hotspot is Tappa. Tappa is whipping up classics but in an avatar that is sure to take you by surprise. From multigrain sev puri, duck gassi kulchas, haleem khow-suey to pork short rib nihari, Tappa's contemporary twist on classics not only stays with you long after you have left, but also compels you to re-think the beauty of desi flavours and the room it leaves for experimentation. The innovative dining hub explores the diversity of cultures and combines flavours in the most tooth-some medley.





Tappa's ambience is a delightful mish-mash too. From a relaxed day-time bistro, it transitions to a fun night-time bar, making Tappa ideal for all occasions. We started our culinary expedition with their salads. The first one we tried was a super grain salad. A soulful mix of red quinoa, kale, couscous, charred vegetables, berries and goat cheese, served with puffed sorghum crisps. Filling and hearty, this salad is full of textures and flavours that are sure to impress. Non-vegetarians can try the Sous-vide chicken salad. Packed with the goodness of guacamole, red onion, arugula, tomatoes and tender chicken bits, this salad has a lovely acidic and spicy flavour because of the delicious cumin and vinegar dressing. Moving on to the appetisers, we tried our hands at the multigrain sev puri. The bite-sized puris are topped with all things healthy and flavourful like avocado, sev and prunes; it's a thorough lip-smacking affair. Next, we tried their stuffed kulchas. The Kaladi kulcha, which is stuffed with red beans and Kashmiri cheese, is quite wholesome. However, you must try their Kulchas stuffed with duck gassi, and red wine prunes. The mild character of the stuffing never tends to overpower and leaves a nice and sweet after-taste. We also loved their take on chicken wings; not barbeque or hot chilli sauce, these chicken wings are tossed in tangy and delectable tamarind sauce and are a delight to bite into.

Pork short rib nihari at Tappa





Tappa's pizzas are a treat too. We absolutely loved their M and S pizza; here a part of the flour base is replaced by herbed ricotta cheese. It is topped with field mushroom, baby spinach, roasted seeds and truffle oil. There, we saw you slurping! You can also try their pulled lamb pizza. Topped with juicy shredded lamb, parmesan, mozzarella, cilantro, garlic and green chilli, this cheesy delight makes an impressive statement.





Another highlight of our tasting were the cream cheese dumplings, stuffed with cream cheese and crunchy water chestnut. These dumplings are served in a pool of hot chilli oil. The dumplings win you over for their flavour and texture.





Cheese dumplings at Tappa





Moving on to the large plates, you have to try their pork-short rib nihari. This heart-warming nihari is served with pickled pearl onion, salli and taftan bread. If you are a fan of dramatic plating and presentation, you must go for their Tappa meal. Inspired by rustic flavours of Punjab, this meal has got all your Punjabi favourites from soya chaap curry to chhole, onions, pickles and a huge naan bread standing tall and proud on the platter.





Khatta Meetha Chicken wings at Tappa





For desserts, we went for the bourbon and fig ice-cream. This boozy ice-cream is served with chocolate-coated litchis. There, we saw you slurping.





Where: Shop 03, Ground Floor, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi





Cost for Two: INR 1900





Timings: 12 P.M to 1 A.M









