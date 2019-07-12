Review: Garam Dharam's New Outlet In Noida Sector 18 Has The Look And Feel Of A Dhaba

Noida Sector 18 market has opened its doors to famous dhaba-themed restaurant called Garam Dharam.

Amidst the hustle and hbustle of the city, if you are someone who is wanting to explore the desi dhaba-like feel, where you sit on khaats and get to eat in thalis the rich north Indian flavourful cuisine, we've got a little good news for you. The Sector 18 Noida market, a hot-spot that bustles with pubs, popular eateries and cafes, has opened its doors to famous dhaba-themed restaurant called Garam Dharam. The moment you enter this place, you are sure to feel all nostalgic. From its decor and ambience to the food menu, every little thing in this eatery draws inspiration from the movies, dialogues and songs of the legendary veteran actor Dharmendra. The spot has numerous peculiar focuses that are sure to grab your attention. From the iconic Jai-Veeru bike from Sholay to Dream Girl's poster on the wall, Garam Dharam will teleport you to the classic bygone era.





What adds to the typical dhaba feel of this restaurant is the presence of khaats (charpoy) on which you can sit and savour the delightful food on offer. Oh, and their washrooms have hand pumps attached to their taps which, in itself, is a very desi yet innovative concept.





This drink is a delightful combo of sweet and tangy flavour

Garam Dharam offers a seamless dining experience and stands out to be as an apt place for get-togethers with friends and family over some desi food and drinks. While you have a plethora of interesting options to choose from, we have some recommendations for you. You could start your evening with Paan Gulabo or Chulbuli Khatti Meethi sharbat. Both drinks are sure to quench your thirst and are refreshingly unique unlike the regular mocktails. While the former has an over-powering taste of pan ka kewra, the latter is a delightful combo of sweet and tangy flavour. Among the two, Chulbuli Khatti Meethi gets thumbs up from us! You can pair your drinks with desi chakna items like Masala Moongphali, Chana Chaat, Tandoori Chicken Chaat and Stuffed Papad to name a few.





Bite-sized cream-coated broccoli florets that were charred to perfection





The appetiser options here are aplenty. If you have a penchant for kebabs, then gorge on their Galouti Kebabs - minced mutton kebabs that were bursting with flavours, yet lacked the richness of galouti. Vegetarians can try their hands at Corn Palak Ki Tikki- a stellar delight that was crisp to perfection. Both minced corn and palak complemented well with each other and the filling was quite dense. However, among the appetisers, the highlight remains to be Tandoori Broccoli, which left us spellbound. Bite-sized cream-coated broccoli florets that were charred to perfection and had a subtle smoky flavour that made us crave for more. Pair it with some mint chutney and you're good to go. The creamy flavour of this dish is sure to stay with you long after you have left!





This particular outlet of Garam Dharam in Noida Sector 18 also offers Chinese delights. We tried Garam Dharam Special Chilli Mushrooms that were outright delicious and a bit high on spice quotient. For non-veg lovers, we recommend Chicken Salt & Pepper.





With our tummies almost full, we moved on to the Mains and ordered Kashmiri Dum Aloo, Balti Meat along with Butter Naan and Hari Mirch Laccha Parantha. Kashmiri Dum Aloo was a treat to the eyes as well as the taste buds. It was stuffed with a filling of spiced crumbled paneer and slathered in rich tomato gravy. Whereas, the Balti Meat was tender and succulent. Both dishes paired well with the breads.





The Mains were a treat to the eyes and the taste buds





What's a hearty meal without a good dose of desserts! We rounded up our meal with a plate of Kulfi Falooda. The falooda was doused in rose syrup, which complemented well with milky kulfi!





So, the next time you head to Noida Sector 18, drop by this place and savour desi flavours of north Indian cuisine.





What: Garam Dharam

Where: N 15 & 16, N Block, Sector 18, Noida

When: 12 PM-12AM

Cost For Two: INR 1650 approx.







