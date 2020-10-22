Magnesium-Rich Pumpkin Seeds Are Good In The Times Of COVID-19; 5 Recipes You May Try

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of magnesium.

Highlights Magnesium sufficiency may keep you healthy during Coronavirus pandemic.

Pumpkin seeds are a great source of magnesium nutrient.

Here are some recipes with pumpkin seeds you can try.

A growing body of evidence suggests that magnesium sufficiency may help in preventing or combating Coronavirus. A report in National Center for Biotechnology Information suggests that magnesium can play a significant role in managing respiratory disorders, which has been associated with the symptoms of COVID-19 virus. Without relying on supplements, enriching your diet with magnesium-rich foods may help a great deal in keeping your health in good shape. Pumpkin seeds are a well-known source of magnesium nutrient, and hence, gaining a lot of traction these days. Health experts all over the world have suggested including pumpkin seeds in daily diet.





Pumpkin seeds are also known to boost immunity, cardiovascular system and help achieve weight loss goals. All these factors make pumpkin seeds a valuable food to be included in our everyday diet. Here are some ways you can use these wonder seeds to make some healthy and delicious recipes.





Magnesium-Rich Diet: Here Are 5 Pumpkin Seeds-Based Recipes:

1. Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Recipe

This roasted snack made with pumpkin seeds is so addictive that you just can't stop munching it. All you have to do is roast pumpkin seed in ghee, butter or oil and season with salt, black pepper powder, red chilli powder and garlic powder. Of course, you can season it according to your taste preference and use curry powder, garam masala, chaat masala, oregano etc. to bring more flavours to it.

Roasted pumpkin seeds make for a great snack.





2. Honey Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Recipe

To make a healthy sweet snack with pumpkin seeds, roast the seeds in some ghee along with a pinch of salt and cinnamon powder. Add a drizzle of honey and mix well. Your sweet honey roasted pumpkin seeds for dessert is ready.





3. Pumpkin Seeds Smoothie Recipe

Mix a handful of pumpkin seeds and one chopped banana and toss both in blender with some milk and water to make a hearty and satiating smoothie.





4. Pumpkin Seeds Chutney Recipe

Soak about a cup of pumpkin seeds overnight and grind them with salt, garlic, ginger, green chillies, red chilli powder, coriander leaves, some olive oil and lemon juice. Delicious chutney for your meals is ready.





Pumpkin seeds can be used to make delicious chutney.

5. Pumpkin Seeds Tea

Lightly chop or crush a handful of pumpkin seeds. Boil a cup of water and toss in the pumpkin seeds to seep for half an hour. Add honey and lemon, and enjoy the healthful cup of tea.





Don't let magnesium deficiency impact your health negatively in these trying times. Fortify your diet with magnesium-rich pumpkin seeds with the help of these recipes.







