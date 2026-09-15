Open a spice drawer at home, and the first thing that you can easily spot is cardamom or elaichi. It is one of those ingredients that can change a dish with just a little. Add it to a cup of chai, a fragrant pulao or even Indian desserts. While India is known for its elaichi consumption, in Karnataka, one town has had such a strong association with the spice that its local nickname is directly linked to the smell of this spice.





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Haveri Is Known As The 'Land Of Elaichi'

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In Karnataka, Haveri is often called as "Yalakki Kampina Nadu." The name translates to "the land of cardamom fragrance". The title comes from the town's long association with cardamom, which has been a part of its local identity for generations. The Kannada word yalakki means cardamom, while kampu refers to fragrance. Over time, the spice became so closely linked to Haveri that the nickname stuck and continues to be used even today.

Why Is Haveri Associated With Cardamom?

One reason is Haveri's traditional cardamom garlands, which have long been associated with the town. Alongside products such as Byadagi red chillies, they helped shape Haveri's reputation across the region. Interestingly, the name does not come from large-scale cardamom cultivation. India's major cardamom-growing areas lie in the Western Ghats, mainly across parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Haveri's connection to the spice is rooted more in tradition and local culture than in agricultural output.





This is why this place continues to be remembered as "Yalakki Kampina Nadu."

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Where Is Cardamom Actually Grown?

Although Haveri is known as the "Land of Elaichi", the spice is not grown here on a large scale. Most cardamom cultivation happens in the Western Ghats, where the weather is cooler and rainfall is much higher. In Karnataka, districts such as Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga are known for their cardamom plantations. For most people, cardamom is simply a kitchen staple. It goes into chai, kheer, halwa, pulao, biryani and countless other dishes.





But in Haveri, the spice has a different story. Its association with the town goes back years and is strong enough that the fragrance of elaichi became part of Haveri's nickname itself.