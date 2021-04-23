A delicious jar of Nutella can make anyone happy. From spreading it on bread to adding to your milkshake or smoothie - we just love how versatile the spread is. We don't know about you, but we always keep a Nutella jar in store for whenever we need it. But have you ever thought what goes into Nutella to make the spread so delicious and popular? Let us break it down for you. Nutella is basically a hazelnut-cocoa spread. But its popularity has heightened to such extent that today Nutella is considered a standalone food item. In fact, hardly anyone around the globe addresses Nutella as hazelnut-cocoa spread.

A jar of Nutella is easily available at almost every grocery store in your region. But what if you suddenly run out of Nutella in between your meal preparation? For instance, you are making a Nutella sandwich, and half way through the preparation, you realise it's the last spoon of Nutella left. Much relatable, right? Going out and getting a new jar of Nutella can always be an option, but we say, why stepping out unnecessarily when you can make the spread at home; especially during this Covid situation when it is advised not to step out of houses without emergency. Make Nutella at home with this quick and easy recipe. And the best part is, the spread can be super healthy too.

This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Jyoti Dalmia on her YouTube channel 'Magic in my Food'. Let's check out.

Step 1. Take roasted hazelnut in a blending jar and churn it into powder. If you do not have hazelnut, replace it with almonds.

Step 2. Add dark chocolate, kept at room temperature, into the same blending jar. To this add some sugar or sugar alternative, as per choice.

Step 3. Add melted butter in the mix.

Step 4. Churn it well into smooth paste.

Step 5. Transfer it to an airtight container and store it in refrigerator or at room temperature.

And your Nutella-like hazelnut-chocolate spread is ready in a jiffy.

Alongside this recipe, Jyoti Dalmia also shared how to make delicious and low-carb Nutella pancake, with flaxseed flour.

Watch The Detailed Recipe Video Of Hazelnut Chocolate Spread And Pancake Here:

