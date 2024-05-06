We just love hot and crispy samosas, stuffed with spicy aloo. Right? It is one of the most popular street foods, available at every nook and corner of India. But did you know that samosa doesn't find its roots in this country? You read that right. Heritage Activist and Author Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, in one of his blogs, states that Iranian historian Abolfazl Beyhaqi had mentioned the snack in his work Tarikh-e-Beyhaghi, which probably is the oldest reference to the dish. According to Rooprai, this might have led the researchers to believe that samosa (or Persian sanbosag) originated in the Middle East sometime before the 10th century. Over time, the dish travelled to various corners of Asia, with new names and ingredients. In this article, we will take you through one of its closest cousins Samsa, which originated in Uzbekistan.

What Is Samsa? Is It Similar To Samosa? History And Origin:

While exploring the fascinating history of samosa, we came across a dish from Central Asia named samsa - a term believed to have a Persian origin. It represents a savoury pastry filled with minced meat, herbs, spices and vegetables at times. Several sources, including "The Oxford Companion to Food" by Alan Davidson, mention that samsa has a well-documented presence in Central Asian cuisine, particularly in Uzbekistan. In fact, you will also find the dish widely savoured in countries including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.





While you can find several similarities between samsa and samosa, including their triangular shapes, what makes the two different from each other is the cooking technique. Unlike samosa, which is fried until golden and crispy, samsa is traditionally baked in a large tandoor, resulting in a warm, moist, yet flaky pastry.

Samsa Recipe: What Goes Into Making Uzbekistan's Samsa?

Sophie Ibbotson, the tourism ambassador of Uzbekistan Travel to the United Kingdom, mentions in one of her Instagram posts that samsa is a key part of Uzbekistan's national cuisine. "The Central Asian cousin of a Cornish pastry or an Indian samosa, the samsa is a baked pastry filled with a meat or a vegetable filling," she mentions. She further explains that you will find different variations of the filling, but the ones made with lamb and onions are the most popular in the lot. You will also find samsa with spiced pumpkin stuffing.





Samsa preparation usually involves three steps - preparing the dough, the filling, and finally baking. Today, the clay ovens are replaced with microwave ovens, OTGs and airy-fryers as well. The recipe is simple, you need to knead the dough until it has an elastic-like texture, then let it rest for some time. Next, prepare the filling with your choice of ingredients. Here, we suggest playing with the herbs and spices to go creative with the taste. And finally, bake it in a preheated oven and enjoy.





Samsa is usually prepared throughout the year and easily available on the streets of Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries. Sophie Ibbotson also mentions that this dish is usually enjoyed during lunchtime or as a snack.





Sounds delicious, right? Have you tried samsa before? If you answered yes, then do share your experience of the dish with us. Have a nice day!