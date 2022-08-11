Sara Ali Khan made her debuted as an actress in 2018, and ever since then, she has been entertaining us with her 'haye chaka chaka' moves and bubbly personality. The Bollywood actress left a mark on the big screen with her performances in movies like Atrangi Re and Kedarnath. While we love to be entertained by her quirky rhymes on social media, what intrigues us more is the foodie adventures the 26-year-old actress is on! With over 40 million followers on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan loves to take her fans and follower along with her wherever she goes.

If you have been following Sara Ali Khan, then you'd know that the celebrity is travelling all around the world this summer! Recently, she was spotted going around in the USA. Right now, the actress is in New York and spending time eating food with friends. We caught a glimpse of her food binge in the city, and we were drooling! Take a look:

In her Instagram story, we can see Sara Ali Khan enjoying lip-smacking Japanese delicacies. While most of us are familiar with sushi, ramen and tempura within Japanese cuisine, Sara Ali Khan's meal shows us that Japanese food goes beyond that. On her plate, we can see sashimi ( a Japanese preparation of fresh raw wish) and a slice of Japanese barbecued meat. After looking at Sara Ali Khan's meal, we feel like indulging in some Japanese food! If you have the same cravings too, then try these Japanese recipes at home:

Sara Ali Khan has become quite the traveller! Before she was in New York, Sara Ali Khan had all kinds of fun in London and Amsterdam. She was 'egg-cited' to enjoy a hearty breakfast in Amsterdam. On one of her outings in London, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar enjoyed a hearty meal in a fast-food restaurant because they had no reservations.











What did you think of Sara Ali Khan's foodie adventures? Do tell us in the comments section below!