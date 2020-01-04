Sara Ali Khan's 'Breakfast For 1' In Maldives Is All Things Healthy, Yummy And Tropical

Sara Ali Khan who bagged almost every prestigious movie award for her debut in Kedarnaath has her kitty full with several interesting projects. She would be starring in the remake of Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also be sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the remake of Love Aaj Kal. Sara is the face of many popular brands too. In the middle of her packed schedule, Sara also manages to steal some quality time for her family, it seems. She is currently holidaying in Maldives with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. From jet-skiing to spending time in infinity pool, Sara is making the most of her vacation. She is also unleashing her foodie side. According to one of her Instagram stories that she shared on Friday, Sara indulged in a mighty cheeseburger and some fries. She tried to balance the calorie-overdose with a healthy breakfast, the following day.





In her recent Instagram story, we see some freshly cut fruits. With the tropical goodness of papaya, some juicy watermelon, dragon fruit, pineapple and kiwi served with lemon wedges, this tray comprises a treasure of healthy antioxidants. To the right we see a plate of fluffy egg omelette, sausages and cherry tomatoes. One can also see a basket filled with Danish breads and chocolate muffins, a glass of orange juice and home-made dips and relishes. Sara's brekkie is definitely one of the healthiest things you would spot on Internet today. Why not take a cue? It is never too late to make healthy choices.

