Sara Ali Khan Goes On A Foodie Binge During Her NY Vacation (See Pics)

Just a few weeks after enthralling fans with beach-side pictures from her vacation in Sri Lanka, Sara Ali Khan is making waves on social media with her holiday pictures again, this time from New York. The Bollywood actor managed to take some time off her busy schedule and trotted off to the U.S. with her friends. Not letting her volley of fans feel left out, she is constantly giving a sneak-peek into her action-packed vacation. Going by all the updates on her Instagram handle, Sara seems to be having a gala time with her girl gang. From shopping to visiting museums, from gyming to bingeing on food and coffee, she is doing it all!





In the latest pictures and videos that Sara Ali Khan shared on her Instagram stories, she can be seen indulging in some decadent food - pizza, macarons, pies, et al. For her foodie outing, she evidently went to the popular Mamo restaurant in New York City, which is famous for its offerings from Italian and Provencal (French) cuisines. These 'food orgy' pictures will make you want to pack your bags and dash off to this restaurant, now!





After this fun-filled, or should we say 'food-filled' trip, Sara Ali Khan is expected to resume her work on the upcoming remake of hit 90s film 'Coolie No. 1', wherein she will share screen space with rumoured beau, Kartik Aaryan. The film is slated for 2020 release, on Valentine's Day. She will also be soon seen in the sequel of Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal - Aaj Kal'.





Here's wishing Sara all the very best for her in-the-pipeline movies and we hope to keep seeing this refreshing foodie side of her, always.









