Summer Drink: This Spiced Buttermilk (Chaas) Will Keep You Cool This Season

Come summers and we have a wide range of options of cool drinks. Be it fruit juices, smoothies, milk shakes, coconut water or buttermilk, glugging a glass full of icy beverage immediately cools off your mind and body and prepare you to brave the summer heat. During the hot weather, the body also goes through dehydration and loses fluids due to sweating. Having lots of water and other liquids is the key to keep the body hydrated. If you want to avoid sugary and sweetened foods and drinks, spiced buttermilk or chaas (as we commonly call it) is the best beverage to drink, especially during summers. It is creamy in texture, tastes delicious and is extremely healthy.





Buttermilk is made from yogurt/curd/dahi. It can be mistaken with lassi, but it really is not the same. Lassi contains more amount of curd and less amount of water. It can be sweetened with sugar or made savoury by adding salt and pepper. In buttermilk, the content of yogurt is less and that's what makes it a light, refreshing drink that doesn't weigh you down in this balmy weather.





Another advantage of having this drink is that it contains the goodness of yogurt. Yogurt is a great source of probiotics, which are good bacteria that help in getting rid of bad bacteria residing inside the body. Yogurt smoothens out the digestive system and keeps the gut healthy.

Buttermilk is conventionally had with some black salt and jeera powder. Here, we introduce you to a unique recipe of buttermilk that is spiced with herbs like coriander and mint leaves and enhanced with spices like green chilli and ginger. The interesting concoction renders this drink a unique taste and adds up to its health properties.





Mumbai-based food vlogger, Alpa Modi, shares the recipe of Spiced Buttermilk through her YouTube channel, 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Take a look at the recipe video below -







Spiced Buttermilk Recipe -



















