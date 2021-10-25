When it's about experimenting with food, hardly any other place is as surprising as Delhi NCR. Food in Delhi NCR has evolved to cater to almost everyone, from those looking to grab quick bites to even those who love to party the weekend away. From happening party places of South Delhi to the Gurugram's bustling streets, you just can never be out of options. So, we recently visited dhansoo cafe located in ambience mall Gurugram. And what we experienced there was nothing less than a culinary wonder on our taste buds.





Keeping the essence of the cuisine alive, dhansoo cafe delivers authentic recipes alongside some contemporary ones with a modern style of cooking. Each and every dish on the menu pleased our taste buds. All the dishes were cooked to perfection creating a harmony between flavours and texture. Mushroom chimichurri and keema pav alongside piquant garlic chutney gave our meal a great start and charged up our appetite. Trust us, for vegetarians, keema pav (vegan) and mushroom chimichurri are two dishes that are no less than heaven on the taste buds.

Then, we had oven roasted chicken BBQ and south Indian style Kochi prawn curry with biryani rice and coconut chutney that made us drool. This wholesome meal was served along with two tangy drinks- kala jadu and pineapple. The hearty flavours of these drinks are sure to tug at your heart strings.

We concluded the meal with the yadoon ka churma Tart and three different types of icecreams with very different flavours. While the Roti churma elegantly treated our taste buds with its crunchy and perfect texture, the homemade ice cream won our heart not just by its creamy and unique flavours, but also by its super soft and luscious texture.

If you are going to Dhansoo Cafe any time soon, you might not just get delighted by their desi recipes, but also end up licking your fingers because of some of the most quintessential dishes served just right in front of you.











Where: Dhansoo Cafe, Ambience Mall, Gurugram





Price: Rs. 2000 for two people (approx)