Sawan 2021, the most auspicious and sacred month for Lord Shiva worshipers, began on 25th July. According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Shravan comes after Aashad. Devotees of Lord Shiva spend the entire month offering their prayers and fast every Monday as a part of their belief. While many people also choose to fast for the whole month of Shravan, they look up special fasting recipes to give them energy and fill their stomachs. So, if you are also searching for something easy to make, then make this yummy faraali sweet cheela.





Many people use buckwheat flour in their fasting recipes. And today, we have one such meal out of the same that will keep your tummy full and give you a nice, sweet taste. Filled with the goodness of coconut, jaggery and banana- this cheela is full of nutrition and gives you a natural sweet taste. The sweet falhaari cheela is delicious to super easy to make and will spruce up your meal with its taste.

Make some delicious cheelas

Here Is The Recipe Of Sweet Faraali Cheela | Sweet Faraali Cheela Recipe For Sawan 2021

First clean, wash and soak the sanwa millet and buckwheat separately in enough water for at least 1 hour. Drain and keep aside. Then Blend the sanwa millet along with water in a mixer and blend till smooth. Then mix the buckwheat by adding 2 tbsp of water in a mixer till smooth.





Combine the sanwa paste and buckwheat paste with coconut, jaggery, banana, rock salt and cardamom powder in a deep bowl and mix very well with your hands. Heat a non-stick tawa, grease it with little ghee, pour a ladleful of the batter. Cook, till it turns golden brown from both sides and enjoy!





For the full recipe of sweet falhaari cheelas, click here.





Make this yummy sweet cheela this Sawan 2021, and let us know how you liked it!



