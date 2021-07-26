The month of Sawan 2021 is here. Sawan (or Shravan) is the fifth month in the Hindu calendar and comes after Ashad. An auspicious time for the devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Sawan ka mahina started on July 25, 2021. During this time, devotees throng the temples to offer their prayers. Some also observe ritualistic fast, especially on the Mondays - which is referred as 'Sawan Somvar'. On this day, some people go for 'nirjala vrat' (fasting without even drinking water), while others eat light sattvik food. And one of the most common foods eaten during fasts is makhana (or foxnut).





Also Read: Sawan 2021 Vrat Recipes: 5 Classic Recipes For Sawan Somvar Vrat





For the unversed, makhana is a storehouse of carbs and protein that provide energy to keep going. This is why makhana makes a popular choice among every person observing vrat. Besides, makhana is super versatile and one can eat it in a number of ways. Tastes much like popcorn, you can simply roast the makhana and eat as is. We also like to make makhana chivda by adding some sev and other accompaniments to it. Makhana-based recipe options are many, leaving us spoilt for choice.

We recently came across another such makhana-based recipe that left us drooling. It is called makhana bhel. It is light, flavourful and fulfilling to the core. You can enjoy it as an evening snack or may have it as an alternative to heavy meal. Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.





Also Read: Sawan 2021: 10 Delicious Fasting Recipes That You Can Prepare

Sawan 2021: How To Make Makhana Bhel | Makhana Bhel Recipe:

This dish is simple, quick and can be prepared in just a few minutes. All you need to do is take roasted makhanas, boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts, green chillies, coriander leaves, lime juice, sendha namak, black pepper powder and jeera powder in a bowl and toss everything together.





You may dry toast the makhanas on tawa or add some ghee to it for flavour. We also like adding some pomegranate seeds to add some sweetness to the bhel.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of makhana bhel.





Make it for your vrat and enjoy. For other such makhana recipes, click here.





Happy Sawan 2021!



