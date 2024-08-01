The month of Sawan is here, and if you're into celebrating, you know it's all about honoring Lord Shiva. Every Monday in Sawan, devotees fast, and the big event, Sawan Shivratri, is right around the corner. This year, it's on August 2. According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan Shivratri happens on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. It's a big deal, and fasting plus performing Jal Abhishek (offering water to Shivlinga) is believed to grant all your wishes.





When's the Big Day and What's the Muhurat?

Mark your calendar! The Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha kicks off on August 2 at 3:26 PM and wraps up on August 3 at 3:50 PM. So, Sawan Shivratri is a one-day celebration on August 2. Expect crowded temples as everyone joins in the festivities. Some devotees fast completely, while others stick to fruits. If you're fasting, here's what you need to know.

Do's and Don'ts for Sawan Shivratri:

First things first - clean your home if you're fasting.

After your morning bath, put on fresh clothes. Bathing in the Ganges is super important.

Offer water to the Shivling and include bhang, dhatura, sandalwood, bel patra, and cow milk.

Perform Shiv Chalisa and Aarti.

For fasting, stick with dry fruits, fruits, milk, water chestnut flour, or buckwheat flour.

Use rock salt instead of regular salt.

You can sip on juice, milk, or lassi.

Avoid onion, garlic, grains, pulses, meat, eggs, and alcohol.

What to Offer to Lord Shiva on Sawan Shivratri:

Sweet treats are a must for offerings! This year, whip up some halwa, kheer, or barfi.











Kesari Suji Halwa





This Kesari Halwa is a real treat, made with semolina, ghee, sugar, and saffron. Click Here for the recipe.











Chawal ki Kheer





No Indian celebration is complete without Chawal ki Kheer! It's a classic, but don't forget about the vrat-friendly sabudana kheer.











Try these recipes for Sawan Shivratri and let us know in the comments which one you loved the most!