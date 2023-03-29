Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin and is essential for the proper functioning of the body. It acts as an antioxidant and helps strengthen our immune system. Moreover, it aids in the production of collagen, which is a protein that nourishes the skin and promotes wound healing. During summer, health experts recommend increasing our daily vitamin C intake in order to balance the loss of ascorbic acid due to excessive sweating and dehydration. It also plays a key role in preventing sunburns and protecting our skin from any kind of sun damage. Considering all the factors, we found some interesting ways to add vitamin C to your summer diet. Let's take a look!





What Are The Signs Of Low Vitamin C?

The most common signs of vitamin C deficiency are poor wound healing, bleeding gums, muscle weakness or fatigue. Some people also face problems such as dry hair, skin and anaemia.





Which Food Is Highest In Vitamin C?





Fresh fruits and vegetables are the best source of vitamin C. Citrus fruits such as orange, lemon, kiwi, grapefruit etc are loaded with antioxidants and help replenish our vitamin C levels.

Here're 5 Ways To Add Vitamin C To Your Summer Diet:

1. Orange Boost (Our Recommendation)

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamins C and D and help strengthen the immune system. Keeping this in mind, here we bring you a refreshing orange juice recipe that also includes the goodness of carrot, chia seeds, dates and cinnamon in it. Serve it chilled on a hot summer day to make the most of its health benefits. Click here for the recipe for Orange Boost.

2. Kiwi Lemonade

There's nothing more refreshing than a glass of freshly-squeezed lemonade on a hot summer day. This kiwi lemonade is made with tangy kiwis, lemon and fresh mint sprigs. Since kiwi contains a good amount of vitamin C and antioxidants, this lemonade makes for the perfect summer cooler to beat the heat. Click here for the recipe for Mint Kiwi Lemonade.

3. Strawberry And Watermelon Smoothie

Strawberries and watermelon are rich in vitamin C. Blend them with honey and low-fat yogurt and top it with chia seeds. This strawberry and watermelon smoothie is a powerhouse of healthy nutrients and will keep you boosted all day long. Click here for the recipe for the Strawberry And Watermelon Smoothie.





4. Pineapple Panna

Pineapple panna, also known as ananas in Hindi, is made with fresh pineapple pulp, cumin powder, black salt and lime juice. Since pineapple is one of the best sources of vitamin C, this refreshing drink is a must-try during the summer season. Click here for the recipe for Pineapple Panna.

5. Broccoli And Lentil Chaat

Roasted broccoli florets are tossed with lentils, beans, potatoes and methi sprouts, and topped with a delicious chaat masala dressing. This chaat is loaded with a good amount of vitamin C and is super healthy and refreshing. Want to give it a try? Click here for the recipe for Broccoli And Lentil Chaat.







Try out these recipes and include them in your summer diet. Do let us know how you all liked them in the comments below.