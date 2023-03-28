South Indian food defines comfort in the true sense. Be it a plate full of soft and fluffy idlis or a crispy dosa paired with piping hot sambar, these dishes never fail to disappoint our taste buds. But what we love the most about South Indian food is that it is excellent for weight loss. Most of the dishes are low in calories as they are prepared using whole grains, legumes and low-fat dairy products, making them ideal for people who are on a weight loss journey. One such popular South Indian delicacy is curd rice, which is made using cooked rice, yogurt and spices.





Curd rice, also known as Thayir Sadam and Daddojanam, is a simple rice dish made using basic ingredients. It is super light on the stomach and helps you keep full for a longer period of time. It is high in protein and antioxidants, aids digestion, promotes weight loss and also has a cooling effect on the body. So, if you're someone who is struggling to lose weight, make yourself a bowl of refreshing curd rice to make the most of its health benefits. Check out the recipe below:

Does Curd Rice Help With Weight Loss?





Since curd contains high amounts of calcium and protein, this dish is excellent for weight loss. It also keeps the digestion process in check.





When Should You Eat Curd Rice?





While there is no particular time of the day to enjoy curd rice, health experts often recommend having it for breakfast or lunch. This will help you keep full for a longer period of time and help manage body weight.





Curd Rice Recipe: How To Make Curd Rice

To begin with, add boiled rice, yogurt, fresh coriander leaves, chopped green chillies, chopped ginger and salt in a bowl. Let this mixture sit for around 20-30 minutes. (This allows the rice to absorb all the yogurt).





To prepare the tempering, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. Once they start to splutter, add chana dal and black gram dal. Saute well. Now, add curry leaves, dry red chillies and hing. Pour this tempering over the rice-yogurt mixture and serve cold. Curd rice is ready!







For the step-by-step recipe for curd rice, click here.







Try out this recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below. If you're looking for more weight loss recipes, click here.