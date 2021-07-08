The very thought of a hot and spicy plate of schezwan noodles and schezwan fried rice entices us. This makes us wonder if schezwan sauce can actually be considered the best Indo-Chinese cuisine has to offer. What fascinates us the most is the usage and balance of flavours in the sauce! This is why we find this sauce being widely used to prepare different dishes in Indo-Chinese cuisine. One of those most sought-after dishes is schezwan paneer. Soft chunks of paneer, tossed in the aromatic flavours of schezwan peppers, chillies, the light punch of capsicum - it defines indulgence. In fact, this recipe takes our love for paneer a notch higher.

Schezwan Paneer is a delicacy that you will love

If you love feasting on the delicious Schezwan paneers whenever you are out, then why not make it at home? Yes, you heard us. We found a recipe that will help you make restaurant-style schezwan paneer at home. So what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and get going.





How To Make Schezwan Paneer | Schezwan Paneer Recipe:

First for the fiery sauce, we need to soak red chillies and make a smooth paste. Now In a bowl add cornflour, water, salt and black pepper powder and make slurry to dip your paneer and marinate for 10 mins.





Shallow fry these paneer chunks and let it sit while you prepare the schezwan gravy. In a pan add oil, ginger-garlic, spring onions, and fry for a while. Add the chilli paste and some schezwan peppercorns, soy sauce and vinegar. Let this cook until the oil sticks to the side.





To the remaining marination slurry, add some water and pour this liquid on the pan. Toss in your capsicum, onions chunks and paneer and stir for a while. Add salt and black pepper powder and serve hot. Read the detailed below





Ingredients :





8-10 dried red chilli





1 tbspn chopped ginger





1 tbspn chopped garlic





1/2 cup chopped spring onion





1 big onion diced





1 capsicum diced





5-8 schezwan peppercorns





2 tbspn cornflour





1 tspn black pepper





Salt as required





Soy sauce as required





Vinegar as required





Preparation:





Step 1. Soak Dried red chillies in water for 10 mins then grind coarsely.





Step 2. In a bowl, add cornflour, some salt, 1tspn black pepper, water and prepare a slurry to marinate paneer for atleast 10 mins.





Step 3. After 10 mins shallow fry the paneer and keep it aside. Don't throw the marinade, we will need this for the gravy.





Step 4. In a pan heat some oil, add chopped ginger garlic and sautee for a while.





Step 5. Add spring onions, chilly paste and schezwan peppercorns and let it cook for some time.





Step 6. To the chilli paste, add vinegar and soy sauce according to your liking. Then cook until the masala leaves some oil on the sides.





Step 7. Add diced onions and Capsicum and stir.





Step 8. Get the remaining marinade, add water to it and add this to the pan. Let is cook and thicken to your desired consistency.





Step 9. Just 2 mins before it reaches your desired consistency, toss in the paneer and adjust salt and pepper according to your liking.





Step 10, let it simmer for a while and your Schezwan paneer is ready.





With this recipe you will easily be able to make restaurant style Paneer Schezwan at home. Let us what you enjoy your Paneer schezwan with in the comments below.









