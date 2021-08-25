Often when we order in for a non-veg appetiser or planning to make a homemade chicken starter, we can't seem to get past the usual chicken chilli or tandoori chicken. These dishes feel familiar to our taste buds and are undoubtedly easy to make. But the constant repetitions got us thinking, are there no other such dishes which feel comforting to our desi hearts and would be easy to make? Luckily, this search lead us to a quick and spicy chicken starter that will be enough to leave you salivating in your seats - Chicken Kondattam.





(Also read: Chicken Masala Chops: The Easy Entre Chicken Dish That You Must Try)





Chicken Kodattam is just the quick chicken starter you need to spruce all your boring meals, it is spicy, slurpy and South Indian, what else could we ask for? The fiery red hot colour is all thanks to the heaps of dried red chilli and Kashmiri chilli powder used in the marination and cooking. Although you can adjust the spice levels according to your preference, we would suggest going all in for this recipe to experience the true tantalizing flavours of the kondattam chicken. It is made by marinating chicken chunks in lots of red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste and cornflour for giving it a crunchy fried texture, then coat it in the spicy masala mix of red chillies, shallots and curry leaves. To light up your taste buds in less than 30 minutes, make this easy chicken starter right now.

The spicy red Chicken Kondattam is not to be missed

How To Make Chicken Kondattam l Chicken kondattam Recipe:

In a bowl add red chilli powder, ginger garlic paste, Haldi, salt, cornflour and make a thick mix. Add the chicken chunks and coat them properly in the marinade. Let this sit for at least 30 minutes. In another pan heat oil and add ginger-garlic past, dried red chilli, shallots, curry leaves and make a masala. Toss in the fried chicken to the masala, mix well and serve hot. Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





(Also read: Love Chicken Curry? Try These 5 Distinct Recipes Made In Different Regions Of India)





Give this spicy South Indian starter a try; let us know how it turned out in the comments below.