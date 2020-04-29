Chicken Recipe: How To Make Delish Punjabi Kukkad Masala At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Chicken delicacies from Punjab always manage to stir a different kind of excitement among foodies. We know, they would be all things indulgent. Rustic spices, butter, cream and succulent meat- is what we expect from many Punjabi meaty delicacies, and this Punjabi kukkad masala does not disappoint. If you are in a mood to cook something luscious and decadent, this is one recipe that will surely impress everyone on your dining table. And guess what? It is not that tough to put together either, so what are you waiting for? Let's get started.





'Kukkad' in Punjabi means chicken. This chicken masala recipe can be enjoyed with piping hot rice, or naans and parathas. For preparing the masala you would need red chilli powder, coriander powder, tomato puree, meat masala, curd, garam masala, coriander leaves, ginger and garlic. You can monitor the consistency as per your liking, if you want it thick and fiery, you can add less water. If you cannot fathom so much heat, you can cut back of red chilli powder and add more water. The dish is sure to strike a chord with most chicken lovers. Promising a delightful burst of flavours, this dish is bound to be the star of your spread, make sure it is served hot. Also, it is a good idea to wash and rinse your chicken thoroughly, to make sure you eliminate chances of contamination. If you do not have tandoori chicken at your place, you can use fried chicken too.

(Also Read: How To Make Restaurant-Style Fried Chicken Wings At Home (Recipe Video Inside)







Recipe Video: Punjabi Kukkad Masala







PREP TIME: 30 minutes COOK TIME: 30 minutes SERVES: 4





Ingredients:







• 500 gms tandoori chicken

• 2 tbsp oil

• 2 tbsp curd

• 1/2 cup fresh tomato puree

• 1 tsp green chillis, chopped

• 1 tsp garlic, chopped

• 1 tsp ginger, chopped

• 1 tsp red chilli powder

• 1 tsp coriander powder

• 1 tbsp meat masala

• 1 tsp garam masala

• 1 tbsp coriander, chopped

• 1 tbsp red chilli oil

• 1 tsp green herbs

• 1 tbsp ginger, julienne

• 1/2 lemon

• Water as required

• Salt to taste







Method:

1. In a pan, heat oil.

2. Stir green chillis, garlic, ginger and tandoori chicken for few minutes.

3. Pour some water on the top.

4. Add red chilli powder, coriander powder and some more water.

5. Add salt, tomato puree, meat masala, curd garam masala and coriander leaves.

6. Pour some red chilli oil and squeeze half a lemon.

7. Sprinkle ginger flakes, coriander and green herbs on it.

8. Serve hot with roti.







