Shahi Zarda Pulao is a traditional sweet rice dish that holds a special place in North Indian cuisine. Unlike regular pulao, this dish is prepared as a dessert and is enjoyed during weddings, Eid celebrations, and festive gatherings. The word Zarda comes from the Persian word zard, meaning yellow, which refers to the bright golden colour of the rice. Cooked with saffron, milk, sugar, ghee, and dry fruits, Shahi Zarda Pulao has a rich aroma and a royal taste. Though it looks grand and festive, many people hesitate to make it at home, thinking it is complicated. With the right method and a little patience, this beautiful dish can be prepared easily in your own kitchen.

Why Shahi Zarda Pulao Is So Popular

Shahi Zarda Pulao is loved for its rich flavour, colourful appearance, and festive feel. It is often served on special occasions because it stands out as a royal dessert made from simple ingredients. The mix of sweet rice, fragrant saffron, creamy milk, and crunchy dry fruits creates a perfect balance of taste and texture. Its bright yellow colour adds visual appeal to the dining table, making it a favourite choice for celebrations. Over the years, it has remained a classic dish that represents tradition, warmth, and togetherness.





Also Read: 5 Summer-Special Pulao Recipes That Are Light On Your Gut

Ingredients Required

Basmati rice - 1 cup

Sugar -1/2 cup (adjust to taste)

Full-cream milk - 1/2 cup

Ghee - 4-5 tablespoons

Saffron strands soaked in warm milk (or orange food colour)

Green cardamom - 4-5 pods

Cloves - 4-5

Lemon juice - 1 teaspoon

Cashews, almonds, raisins - as required

Dried coconut pieces - optional

Khoya (mawa) - 2 tablespoons

Tutti-frutti - 2 tablespoons

Right Way To Make Shahi Zarda Pulao

Soaking and boiling the rice:





Wash and soak the basmati rice for 30-60 minutes. Boil water in a large pot and add saffron, cardamom, cloves, and lemon juice. Add the soaked rice and cook until it is about 90 per cent done. Drain the water carefully and keep the rice aside.





Frying the dry fruits:





Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan or kadhai. Fry cashews, almonds, raisins, and dried coconut lightly until they turn golden. Remove and set aside, making sure they do not burn.





Cooking sugar with milk:





In the same pan, add a little more ghee along with cardamom and cloves. Add sugar and pour in the milk. Cook the mixture for about two minutes until slightly thick and aromatic.





Also Read: Traditional Rajasthani Mangodi Pulao: A Flavourful One-Pot Recipe





Layering the rice:





Spread a layer of boiled rice over the milk mixture. Add some fried dry fruits and a little sugar. Repeat the layers, finishing with rice on top. Add khoya, tutti-frutti, a splash of milk, and some ghee. Cover with a lid.





Dum cooking:





Cook the pulao on a low flame for 3-5 minutes so the flavours come together and the moisture evaporates. Gently mix before serving and garnish with extra dry fruits.





Shahi Zarda Pulao is a royal yet comforting dessert that brings festive warmth and traditional flavours straight to your plate.