Shahid Kapoor's All Time-Favourite Dessert Is So Simple You Can Make It At Home Today!

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who set the cash registers ringing with 'Kabir Singh' in the year 2019, is currently enjoying some quality time at home with wife and kids. Shahid's next project 'Jersey' has been put on hold due to the onset of Coronavirus. Shahid in 'Jersey' would be essaying the role of a cricketer and a sensitive father. Shahid also recently completed 17 years in the industry, and fans across the internet cannot wait to see him back on screen. Shahid often thanks his fans from time to time through his interviews and social media. On Tuesday evening, he took to twitter for a fun AMA session, among other things he also answered a few questions that revealed his foodie side to us.





Shahid is inarguably one of the fittest actors of the industry, but the actor also has a sweet tooth, about which he has spoken in many interviews. When a fan asked him about his favourite dessert, he replied gulaab jamun and ice-cream. No exotic dessert, but a simple fusion dish we have all enjoyed since childhood. Can he be more relatable, we guess not! Here's a recipe of gulab jamun that you can try at home with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Also when a fan asked him to choose between Punjabi or Thai food, he chose Punjabi. Did you know Shahid's most favourite dish is Rajma Chawa?!





In the same 'ask me anything' session, Shahid also revealed that he had idli for dinner last night and that his household chores include washing utensils.





Interestingly, Shahid's wife Mira Kapoor also chose to bake an intensely moist chocolate cake and decided to crown it with fresh mangoes. Here's a drool-worthy picture she posted on Tuesday.





Now, this is one foodie couple that never ceases to amaze us. Won't you agree?







