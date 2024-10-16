It's festival season again! After the excitement of Navratri and Dussehra, it's time for another big one - Sharad Purnima - happening tonight (October 16, 2024). This day holds special meaning in Hindu culture, celebrated on the full moon day of the Ashwin month. Also called Kojagari Purnima or Raas Purnima, Sharad Purnima is all about worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and marking the end of the monsoon season. And fun fact: it's the only day when the moon shines with all its sixteen phases, making it extra special.





Sharad Purnima 2024: Date and Time

Mark your calendars! Sharad Purnima falls on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. As per the Drik Panchang, the festival begins on October 16 and wraps up on October 17.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 08:40 PM on Oct 16, 2024





Purnima Tithi Ends - 04:55 PM on Oct 17, 2024





Why Sharad Purnima Matters? | Significance Of Sharad Purnima 2024

Sharad Purnima is considered one of the most important festivals in Hindu tradition. Different regions in India have their ways of celebrating. In Bengal, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, while in Gujarat, it's all about praying to the Moon God for good health and wealth. In Brij, it's called 'Raas Purnima', and it's believed that on this day, Lord Krishna danced with his gopis during the 'Maha-Raas'. Another tradition is leaving kheer out under the moonlight because according to the legends, it's believed that the moon's rays on this night have medicinal powers. People make kheer and offer it to Goddess Lakshmi, and this year, you can place your kheer out from 8:40 PM.

How To Make Rice Kheer for Sharad Purnima 2024

Kheer is the ultimate comfort dessert, and it's made on pretty much every big occasion in India. All you need are rice, milk, cardamom powder, sugar, and dry fruits. Want to try it out for Sharad Purnima this year? Click here for the classic recipe.





Happy Sharad Purnima 2024!









