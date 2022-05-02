Crispy, masaledaar and delicious, samosas may just be one of the most loved Indian snacks in the whole world! Our love for this snack is so popular that it is almost customary for people to enjoy it every day along with tea. Thanks to the Indians, samosas are now being served locally in almost every Western country. While Indians know how delicious this snack is, foreigners may not know how it tastes, therefore, to entice people, Indians have to think of catchy and witty lines to convince them into trying it! One Indian restaurant in Switzerland had placed a poster for the samosas, and the posters have sparked a conversation on the internet! Take a look:











The poster reads, "Sharma ji ke special samose khate khate orgasm ho jaye" (Eating Sharma Ji's special samosa shall give you orgasms). Just outside the Interlaken railway station in Switzerland, the titillating poster awaits hungry travellers with its enticing images of samosa. We have heard people describe samosa as hot, crispy, and spicy, but never like this. Very rarely have foodies seen restaurants use sexual terminology to describe and sell their food, to see an Indian restaurant use these clever tactics is not only surprising but also hilarious!







The Twitter post has 310 retweets, 120 quote tweets and 3k likes.











The reaction from people on this poster was hilarious! They played around with the popular "Sharma ji" troupe to make witty remarks over this ad. Here's are some worthy retweets we found on the thread:























What did you think of the samosa poster? Do tell us in the comments section below!