The harvest festival of Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan in some parts of the country, is incomplete without tilkut and ladoo made with sesame seeds. During the festival, people make sweets with til and jaggery and share them with family and friends. That is what even Shilpa Shetty did. The actress has made it a tradition to wish her followers on most festivals. For Sankranti as well, she has shared a video on Instagram where she's seen greeting her followers with a plate full of til ka ladoo. “May the harvest festival reap you all the love, blessings, and happiness that you deserve. Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal to everyone,” Shilpa captioned the post.





The video showed Shilpa carrying a plate full of ladoo made with til. In north India, people celebrate Makar Sankranti, and in the south, particularly in Tamil Nadu, they mark Pongal.





Watch Shilpa's video here:

While Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest celebrities in the film industry, she also likes to enjoy a variety of food during festivals. On Diwali, we saw her platter was filled with shankarpara, karanji, sev, kaju katli and besan barfi. Shilpa also said that besan barfi was one of her favourite sweets. Read more about it here.





During Dussehra, Shilpa Shetty performed Kanya Pujan at her home and then served fluffy puris to the young girls. Shilpa is seen holding a steel thali packed with puris. The girls are seated in a line, with their plates arranged in front of them. Shilpa captioned the image, “Happy Kanjak puja” and “Jai Mata Di.” Click here to know more about it.





Once, on Christmas, Shilpa Shetty had shared her favourite recipes on Instagram. She had said that baked kalkals and healthy fruit cake were her two favourites to prepare around Christmas. She said that baked kalkals made her nostalgic, and took her back to her grandma's home, where they would be surrounded by Goan neighbours. To know the recipe of baked kalkals and Shilpa's fond food memories of Christmas, click here.





So, what do you think of Shilpa Shetty's festive food?