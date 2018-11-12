Shilpa Shetty Enjoyed A 24K Gold Plated Ice-Cream In Hong Kong: Here's How Much It Costs!

Highlights Shilpa Shetty is enjoying a family vacation in Hong Kong

Shilpa posted a Sunday binge video of herself eating ice-cream

The ice-cream is priced at $13 per cone

Binge queen Shilpa Shetty Kundra is in Hong Kong with her family right now and obviously she is giving us a number of reasons to wish we were there right now too! Seems like the beauty is bringing in the festive cheer belatedly, with what looks like and fun-filled family vacation. The fitness and food enthusiast is wildly popular for her 'Sunday Binge' videos, which she never fails to post on her Instagram page. The beauty who has 7.7 million followers on Instagram, also doles out fitness and diet tips on her page, in order to inspire her fans and followers to eat healthy. She has always encouraged her followers to eat clean during the weekdays and indulge in sinful treats and dishes during one cheat meal on the weekend.





Shilpa Shetty herself follows this diet philosophy of one cheat meal per week and the former Bollywood actor also makes sure the cheat meal is worth it. Carrying on the bling from Diwali, Shilpa Shetty indulged in some shiny dessert in Hong Kong during this past weekend- an ice-cream cone with a 24 carat gold leaf on top! According to Shilpa, the dessert tasted heavenly as it looked.





Take a look:





Doesn't that look absolutely decadent? It better be because one cone of this vanilla ice-cream coated with 24K gold leaf can set you back by $13 (approx. Rs 948)! For those of you who would still want to try this expensive treat out, it is available at SOGO i CREMERiA in Hong Kong. It's an ice-cream parlour which specialises in luxury desserts. Gold plated desserts aren't new and dessert enthusiasts and Instagram foodies have been lapping this new trend up. From doughnuts to truffle chocolates, gold plating has been showing up atop a number of sweet treats. But these desserts are reportedly not just all about the looks.





Consuming pure gold leaves is said to be great for the metabolism and it is also said to balance the pH level of the body. Would you try this ice-cream covered with pure gold leaf? Let us know in the comments below!







