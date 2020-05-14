Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Latest Indulgence Is Healthy Oats Chilla For Breakfast (See Pic)

Shilpa Shetty chose oats chilla as her healthy breakfast option.

If there's one thing we should really take away from the social media posts of celebrities, it should be the kind of diet they follow. We all want to look fit and fab like our favourite celebrities, and food plays a very important part in shaping our health and looks. If you already follow Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Instagram account, you don't have to look any further. She regularly spills out her diet secrets and all the healthy meals she eats for breakfast.





Shilpa Shetty has been doing a lot of lockdown cooking and keeps sharing pictures of her meals. We noticed she always has a nutrients-filled healthy breakfast. She once made South Indian idli with coconut chutney; in another post she shared a picture of overnight soaked oats in almond milk with chia seeds, mango and flaxseeds. One of her lockdown morning meals also included oats rava spinach dhokla with coconut chutney and walnuts, almonds and figs.





It looks like Shilpa Shetty loves oats for breakfast. In her latest post, she revealed she had oats chilla in the morning. She shared the picture of the meal on Instagram story and captioned it with #oatschilla #breakfastgirl.





We usually make chillla with besan, but Shilpa Shetty put an 'oats' spin to it and came out with this super nutritious morning meal. Oats are rich in fibres, proteins and heart-healthy Omega 3 fats, and contain no cholesterol. Oats contain many other nutrients as well, making it an ideal food to kick-off your day, just like Shilpa Shetty does.









