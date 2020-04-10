Shilpa Shetty's Low-Cal Breakfast Platter Looks Luscious And Sumptuous! (Pic Inside)

Highlights Shilpa Shetty swears by the motto 'swasth raho, mast raho'

Shilpa Shetty keeps her fans updated with food tips and recipes

All the celebrities are seen spending quality time at home

If we have to look up to some celebrities for healthy eating and healthy living, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will surely be one of the first names that will pop-up in our mind. The star, who swears by the motto 'swasth raho, mast raho', leaves no stone unturned to share her fitness and diet regime with the world. Be it her Instagram posts or YouTube channel, Shilpa Shetty keeps her followers almost regularly updated with several food tips and healthy recipes. On that note, the actress-turned-entrepreneur, who have been seen spending some quality time with her family and the kids amidst nation-wide lockdown, recently took to Instagram to share a story of her healthy breakfast platter.





The platter had oats rava spinach dhokla with coconut chutney and some walnuts, soaked (and peeled) almonds and figs. Each and every element in the platter is filled with nutritious elements. Sounds appetising? Let's take a look at the story:





Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Homemade Meal Looks All Things Healthy And Delicious (See Pics)





On that note, several other celebrities, from Karisma Kapoor to Mira Kapoor to Malaika Arora to Sonam Kapoor, are seen spending their time by cooking and bingeing on some healthy and tasty foods. It seems like nation-wide lockdown has given every one of us enough time to indulge in ourselves, which we otherwise miss in the daily life rush!

If you too feel motivated with the tips and recipes shared by our favourite celebrities, then try them at home and keep yourself happy and healthy during the quarantine period, in the wake of Covid-19 threats. Stay healthy, stay safe!







