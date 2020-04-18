Shilpa Shetty Kundra Made Simple South Indian Quarantine Breakfast; Guess What It Was!

Shilpa Shetty posted the image of a simple meal she made for breakfast.

If you want to eat like celebrities, just go check Shilpa Shetty's Instagram account. Throughout this lockdown period, imposed due to Coronavirus scare, Shilpa Shetty has been making some healthy and delicious recipes that we can easily replicate and make at our own homes. Shilpa Shetty is a well-known fitness enthusiast and proponent of healthy lifestyle. It goes without saying that whatever Shilpa Shetty makes, is full of health and nutrition. Being a great chef that we all know she is, expect all these meals to be super delicious as well.





Shilpa Shetty showed us how to make easy potato chips, a healthy salad and a low-cal breakfast of dhokla as well. Assuming she is a fan of South Indian food, Shilpa Shetty made another simple south Indian delight for breakfast - idli with coconut chutney. She even shared a picture of the meal on her Instagram stories. Check it out.





Here's the picture of idli and chutney that Shilpa Shetty made -





South Indian idli is a basic meal but is enough to fill your morning with flavours and satiety. It is made with suji or rice mixed with yogurt, and is quite easy to make. Shilpa Shetty paired the idli with coconut chutney, which is the most common accompaniment in all south Indian meals. Coconut chutney with a tempering of mustard seeds, is a creamy and dense paste, which goes perfectly with idli, vada and dosa.





So, next time you want a light, simple yet healthy meal for breakfast, take inspiration from Shilpa Shetty and make this winning combo of idli and coconut chutney.









