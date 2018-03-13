Shraddha Kapoor’s Cheat Meal From The Mountains Are All Things Good and Greasy

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her latest film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' in Tehri-Gharwal, Uttarakhand is sure having a gala time in the picturesque valley. Shraddha would be reuniting with her Haider co-star Shahid Kapoor for the social drama that is slated to release in the latter half of the year. Batti Gul Meter Chalu would deal with the issue of power cuts and electricity theft in the country. Director Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is donning the director's hat once again for this social drama.

Shraddha Kapoor seems to be making most of the outdoor schedule with her cast and crew, and her Instagram handle is proof of that. When the cast wrapped up the shoot before time, Shraddha along with her crew members left for the tour of Tehri dam. Shraddha is also said to be enjoying all local delicacies to the fullest.

Shraddha recently posted a delicious Instagram story of crispy jalebis and paan ki mithai and captioned it "2 off days coming up = cheat time."

Shraddha's social media feed sees occasional appearances of most beautiful cupcakes, ice creams, macaroons and meringues from around the world. However, Shraddha is no less a fan of desi desserts either. Her excitement for the decadent jalebis and paan ki mithai is too relatable to ignore. Jalebi is an Indian dessert, made of a coil of batter which is fried and steeped in syrup. Paan ki mithai too is a novel Indian barfi-like sweetmeat which is made in betel (paan) leaves.

Speaking of desi delights, recently Shraddha was also seen enjoying hearty Indian lunch in the lap of nature. In one of her latest Instagram stories, we saw a plateful of methi, aloo bhindi, chapatti and salad. Have a look at the picture yourself and slurp as you want.

Shraddha's penchant for sweets is evident from her social media. Time and again, she keeps her fans posted with the best of desserts. Here are some of our most favourite picks.

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Apr 17, 2016 at 3:40am PDT

Shraddha, who would be essaying the role of Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal in her next movie was seen enjoying a delicious lunch at the Badminton player's residence.

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Sep 15, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

Here's wishing many more fantastic foodie moments for you Shraddha.