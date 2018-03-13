SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Shraddha Kapoor’s Cheat Meal From The Mountains Are All Things Good And Greasy

Shraddha Kapoor’s Cheat Meal From The Mountains Are All Things Good and Greasy

   |  Updated: March 13, 2018 15:09 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Shraddha Kapoor’s Cheat Meal From The Mountains Are All Things Good and Greasy
Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her latest film 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' in Tehri-Gharwal, Uttarakhand is sure having a gala time in the picturesque valley. Shraddha would be reuniting with her Haider co-star Shahid Kapoor for the social drama that is slated to release in the latter half of the year. Batti Gul Meter Chalu would deal with the issue of power cuts and electricity theft in the country. Director Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is donning the director's hat once again for this social drama. 

Shraddha Kapoor seems to be making most of the outdoor schedule with her cast and crew, and her Instagram handle is proof of that. When the cast wrapped up the shoot before time, Shraddha along with her crew members left for the tour of Tehri dam. Shraddha is also said to be enjoying all local delicacies to the fullest.



Shraddha recently posted a delicious Instagram story of crispy jalebis and paan ki mithai and captioned it "2 off days coming up = cheat time."

shraddha kapoor

Shraddha's social media feed sees occasional appearances of most beautiful cupcakes, ice creams, macaroons and meringues from around the world. However, Shraddha is no less a fan of desi desserts either. Her excitement for the decadent jalebis and paan ki mithai is too relatable to ignore. Jalebi is an Indian dessert, made of a coil of batter which is fried and steeped in syrup. Paan ki mithai too is a novel Indian barfi-like sweetmeat which is made in betel (paan) leaves.

Speaking of desi delights, recently Shraddha was also seen enjoying hearty Indian lunch in the lap of nature. In one of her latest Instagram stories, we saw a plateful of methi, aloo bhindi, chapatti and salad. Have a look at the picture yourself and slurp as you want.

shraddha kapoor

Shraddha's penchant for sweets is evident from her social media. Time and again, she keeps her fans posted with the best of desserts. Here are some of our most favourite picks.

 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha, who would be essaying the role of Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal in her next movie was seen enjoying a delicious lunch at the Badminton player's residence.

 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Here's wishing many more fantastic foodie moments for you Shraddha.


 

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  CelebrityShraddha Kapoor
Why You Shouldn't Store Peeled Onions?
Why You Shouldn't Store Peeled Onions?
How Much Protein Is In An Egg White: Unveiling Facts!
How Much Protein Is In An Egg White: Unveiling Facts!

Related Videos

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Winter Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 