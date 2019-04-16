Skin-Care Tips: 7 Healthy Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 

Highlights Your diet is an essential component of skin-care regimen

You should drink plenty of water to keep avoid toxin overload

Eating too many sugary goods may take a toll on your skin's natural sheen

Are you done with your skin and its dullness? Do you think no amount of products can salvage it from the damage? Are those beauty treatments also not reaping significant benefits? If yes, then you are not alone. All of us at some point in the day feel our skin is degrading.The lack of knowledge around the same is also another reason why we think it is the best idea to invest all our money and faith in beauty products. While we are not rebuking all products in the market, but one needs to understand that your skin's health is determined by a lot of factors, which we do not take into account. Your diet, for instance, plays a huge role in your overall skin health. Eating out a lot, or at irregular time intervals, not staying hydrated are some bad habits that can take a toll on your skin.





Here Are Some Healthy Diet Tips That Can Help Give You A Glowing Skin







1. Drink water: If you read any actor's or model's interview, the one top secret they would always share about their skin-care regimen is their habit of drinking gallons of water regularly. Hydration is key for radiant glow. Water acts as a natural detox and cleanse all toxins from within. Also eat lots of fruits and vegetables that have a high water content such as watermelon, cucumber, orange, strawberry, grapefruit and cantaloupe. Doing so also helps boost skin health.





2. Have enough seasonal fruits and vegetables: Summers are upon us, so make sure you eat all seasonal fruits and even vegetables. Watermelon, cucumbers, oranges, melons are all loaded with vitamin C, which is a crucial antioxidant for skin health - it prevents ageing, and helps impart a natural glow. Cucumbers are also loaded with silica a mineral that can do wonders for your skin.





3. Have a balanced diet: Eat all major nutrients, if possible cut down on starch have more fibre. Starchy carbs have long sugar molecules that are responsible for making skin and body age prematurely. Fill your plate with more fibre-rich vegetables. These antioxidant rich vegetables induce natural glow in your skin, they also have good effect on your blood sugar levels.











4. Drink herbal tea: It is a good idea to sip into soothing green tea and herbal tea once or twice in a day to ensure steady inflow of antioxidants. Antioxidants help prevent free radical activity, which is responsible for ageing, wrinkling and dull skin.





5. Eat less sugary food: Sugar does no good to our body in terms of nutrition. Eating too much of sugary food or drinking sweet aerated drinks have also been linked to poor skin health and skin damage. Be super wary of artificial sweeteners; they tend to contain immense amount of fructose and aspartame, excess of which can leave your skin bereft of its natural glow.











6. Eat more healthy fats: Our skin is made up of fat, so you need to eat enough fat to make sure you do not compromise on the natural elasticity and sheen of your skin. But when it comes to 'fats', you need to be very careful with the kind. Fats from junk food and sugary treats make your skin dull. Have more of 'good fats' like nuts, avocado and olive oil, it helps make skin more youthful, taut and less wrinkly.





7. Be mindful of very spicy food: "Don't eat spicy and fermented foods, salt, citrus fruits, fried food. Instead favour blander foods such as rice, oatmeal and applesauce", advises Ayurvedic physician, Vasant Lad, in The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies.

















Make sure you follow these tops and see the impact for yourself.









