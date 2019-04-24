Skin Care Tips: Drink This Amla And Honey Juice Daily For Flawless Skin

Amla is packed with nutrients that can exfoliate your skin

Highlights Skin tan is a major concern in summer

Amla is packed with Vitamin C

Amla has been part of Ayurvedic skin care rituals since time immemorial

Summer is upon us and we are coming to terms with it in our own sweet ways. Ice cream, sherbets, and kulfis are slowly finding their way in our kitchens and refrigerators. But let's admit it; there are plenty of things we detest about the scorching weather. Summer's impact on our tender skin is one of the most common concerns around the globe right now. The temperatures are all set to soar in weeks to come; hence, it becomes our duty to do all that it takes to prevent our skin from sun's wrath and all the damage the season brings along.





While you can always choose to invest in trusted beauty products, but if you are looking for some natural remedies, you have arrived at the right place. There are plenty of seasonal fruits and veggies that you can bring to your skin's rescue this summer.





(Also Read: 15 Foods You Must Eat to Avoid Oily Skin)





According to Ayurveda, amla is packed with nutrients that can exfoliate your skin from within and give you a radiant glow. Amla has been part of Indian traditional skin care routine since time immemorial. People have been making and using homemade face packs made with amla and turmeric to boost their overall skin health for centuries in a row. Many studies in the recent past have also spoken about the tremendous vitamin C content of amla, which can do wonders for dull skin, boost collagen and also prevent signs of ageing.

(Also Read: 5 DIY Skin Tightening Face-Packs For A Flawless Skin)





You can tuck into this bitter fruit raw or have it in form of juice. It is much more palatable and is so easy to prepare too. If the juice is too bitter for you, you can always add to it a teaspoon of honey. Honey is also considered to be an excellent tonic for skin. It is packed with antioxidants that prevent free radical damage. Free radical damage can make your skin dull and wrinkly.











Amla juice is very effective in managing diabetes and facilitating weight loss. Applying amla juice topically on your face can help fight pigmentation and blemishes, says Ayurveda Expert Ashutosh Gautam. If you are looking for long-term effects, you can consider drinking this juice daily.











Here's how you can make amla and honey juice at home:







1. Wash and chop 5-7 amlas.





2. Add these amlas to a blender and add 2 cups of water.





3. Blend until smooth. If the consistency is too thick, you can increase the water quotient and blend again.





4. Strain it. Toss away the pulp.





5. Add a bit of honey as per your liking.





(Also Read: Amla Tea For Weight Loss: How To Make This Ayurvedic Drink For Fat Burn)





Amla juice is very effective in managing diabetes and facilitating weight loss











Drinking this juice may help you get a beautiful, exfoliated and young skin. Try this for a few days and let us know how you feel in the comments section below.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







