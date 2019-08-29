Skin Diet: Drink This Potato Juice For Glowing And Nourished Skin

Potatoes are intrinsic to Indian cooking

Potatoes share a mixed fanbase. They are present in our kitchens at all times and are so intrinsic to Indian cooking that we cannot imagine a day without potatoes now. We use them for our curries, salads, pakodas, pulaos and what not! Yet, you may have seen many people who refrain from including potatoes in their diet. Potatoes are high in simple carbs, which is why diabetics and those who are on a low-carb diet are often told to keep a safe distance from potatoes. But to say that potatoes have a weak nutritive profile is not a very fair assumption to make. It is, in fact, one of the healthiest veggies ever known! The tuber is a very good source of potassium that helps keep your BP stable. It is also enriched with copper, B vitamins, copper, lutein and manganese. They encourage healthy blood circulation in the body. The alkaline nature of potatoes helps you detox. The tryptophan present in potatoes also helps calm the nerves with its natural sedative properties. Another highlight of the tuber is its ability to nourish your skin. Yes, you heard us! Potatoes are extremely beneficial for skin health.





Potato Juice Benefits for Skin







Potatoes are brimming with different kinds of antioxidants and are a very good source of vitamin C. Vitamin C is immensely beneficial for overall skin health. It helps delay ageing, fight dullness, and induce a natural glow. It also has skin-tightening properties. Potatoes are also a good source of catecholase enzyme, which helps reduce dark spots, blemishes and acne marks. The vitamin B6 present in potato also helps the formation of new cells. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Drinking potato juice is a quick way to benefit from its anti-inflammatory properties."

How To Make Potato Juice For Skin:







1. Pick two-three fresh potatoes and grate them.





2. Now, put the grated potatoes over a linen cloth and squeeze out the juice in a container.





3. Collect the juice and drink immediately.





4. Alternatively, you may also chop the potatoes, put the pieces in a juicer/blender and blend until smooth. You could also add some aloe vera juice to the mix and blend again. Strain the juice and drink immediately.











Topical application of potato juice is also said to enhance your skin naturally. Applying potato juice under their eyes may help lighten dark circles. In addition to your under-eye, you could apply it directly on your blemishes and dark spots and see the impact yourself. The alkaline and hydrating properties of potatoes may do wonders for your skin.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



