There's something very comforting about a bowl of cheesy pasta. It is food for the soul! Isn't it? If you are like us then a perfect bowl of pasta is enough to make you happy and satiate your cravings anytime of the day. From the cheesiest pasta to the sauced-up spaghetti - every kind of pasta has its own taste and texture; and the best part is it is so easy to make. All you need to do is boil the pasta and mix it with your favourite veggies and sauce. And voila! Trust us, it is as easy as it sounds.





If you are planning to buy a packet of raw pasta to stash in your pantry, then we have just the perfect list of options for you to choose from. Read on.

Here Are 5 Best Pasta Options For You:

1. Sunfeast YiPPee! Pasta Treat

If you are looking for something that can be prepared in a jiffy, then this packet of pasta by Sunfeast will be a right choice for you. All you need to do is add pasta and sauce maker in the boiling water and gulp down!





2. Tata Q Cheesy Pasta with Black Olives

Another instant pasta option, this packet is loaded with cheese and juicy black olives along with a packet of seasoning. Besides adding flavours to your palate, this packet of pasta satiates your cravings to the core. It needs no cooking - just heat it up in a microwave oven for 60 seconds and it's done.





3. Keya Gourmet Penne Rigate Durum Wheat Pasta

Made with wheat and semolina, this packet of penne pasta is ideal for the ones who prefer healthy eating. You can add more healthy ingredients and vegetables according to your preference to put together a wholesome meal.





4. Del Monte Spaghetti

If you are someone who likes sauced spaghetti more than any other type of pasta, then this product is a must try. All you need is boiled spaghetti, some chopped veggies, sauces, seasonings and your one-pot meal is ready to be relished.





5. Solimo Durum Wheat Pasta

We found another healthy pasta option for you. Made from 100% durum wheat, this packet of pasta by Amazon exclusive brand Solimo is ideal for both dieters and non-dieters. Besides being rich in taste, it is also rich in protein and fibre.























Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.