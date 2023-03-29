Indian cuisine is renowned for its unique taste and flavour, which come from the use of whole spices like cinnamon, cardamom, clove, and black pepper. These spices are commonly used in dishes like Biryani, Pulao, Dal, Chole, Rajma, and non-vegetarian dishes. However, not many people know how to store these whole spices to preserve their aroma and flavour. Like powdered spices, it is important to store whole spices properly. In this article, we will discuss some ways to store whole spices so that they can be used for a long time.





What is the Shelf Life of Whole Spices?

Whole spices are a staple in our kitchens and can be used for 2 to 3 years. However, if they are not stored properly, their colour and aroma can be affected, which can result in a loss of flavour. Therefore, it is important to store whole spices properly.

Here are 3 Easy Tips To Keep Whole Spices Fresh And Fragrant:

Keep them Away from Heat

When storing whole spices, it is essential to avoid heat and sunlight. This means that the spice box in which you have stored the whole spices should not be exposed to direct sunlight or heat from the gas. Heat can affect the colour of the spices and their aroma.

Store in an Airtight Jar

To prevent moisture from entering the jar, store the spices in an airtight container. Whole spices can be affected by moisture, so it is best to use a glass or steel jar. Additionally, dry the jar in the sun before placing the spices in it to ensure there is no moisture inside.

Store in a Cool and Dark Place

It is important to keep the spice box and container in a cool and dark place. Avoid storing them in a moist area, and always keep them in a cool and dry place. If you have a drawer in your kitchen, you can keep these boxes or containers in it and use them for a longer time.





Pay attention to the colour of the spices, and when the colour starts to fade, use those spices first. By following these tips, you can store your whole spices properly and ensure that they retain their aroma and flavour. Try these tips and let us know how they work for you.